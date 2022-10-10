Landfill lawsuit legal bills top $1.2 million

The two Bristols have, thus far, spent a combined $1.2 million for attorney fees in the Bristol, Virginia, landfill lawsuit.

Last October, the Bristol Tennessee City Council met and voted to retain Richmond law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, LLP to “provide legal advice, retain necessary experts, develop strategies and represent the city in proceeding arising as a result of the operation of the Bristol Virginia landfill,” a city memorandum shows.

That action followed months of public concern over odors and emissions from the landfill impacting both the quality of life and health of residents on both sides of the state line, but especially Tennessee residents in close proximity to the Shakesville Road facility.

The city then served a notice of intent to bring its claims Dec. 8, 2021.

The Bristol Tennessee City Council has since approved payments totaling almost $790,000 to Troutman Pepper for the period from October 2021 through August 2022, city documents show.

Bristol Virginia has incurred legal bills totaling more than $418,900. That includes almost $408,000 from its current Richmond-based firm McGuire Woods, over $9,000 paid to Troutman Pepper and nearly $1,900 to Guyun, Waddell Carroll and Lockaby of Salem, since May.

Bristol Tennessee filed its lawsuit May 26 in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, asserting Bristol Virginia has violated the federal Clean Air Act and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, urging the court to force Bristol Virginia to “immediately” implement recommendations of an expert panel and cease landfill operations and seeks to recover damages.

Bristol Virginia responded, offering to essentially agree with Bristol Tennessee’s assertions and establish a timeline for actions to occur.

The two cities entered into a preliminary injunction in June which established timelines for certain actions, but Bristol Virginia later sought and received extensions on some of that work.

In late September, the city filed updates with the court, declaring that a substantial increase in dirt cover had been placed over waste at the landfill and the city expected to complete the work by its October deadline.

Additionally the city has approved a vendor contract for the acquisition and installation of thermocouples – devices to measure the temperature inside the waste mass.

The two sides are scheduled to return to court Nov. 3, at 9 a.m. for a hearing on Bristol Virginia’s Aug. 19 motion to dismiss the case. The motion asserts the “public nuisance claim to proceed would undermine the commonwealth’s authority and interest regulating and enforcing its solid waste laws."