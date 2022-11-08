Lamb remains Damascus mayor; council members still to be determined

Katie Lamb held on to the mayor post in the Damascus Town Council election on Tuesday, but, with a large number of write-in votes, it may not be known who is actually on the Town Council until Wednesday or later.

Lamb grabbed 164 votes and defeated the write-in campaign of Vice Mayor Mitchel Greer, as the number of write-in votes totaled 114.

Officially, five names appeared on Tuesday’s Town Council ballot, though Scott Smith dropped out of the race and endorsed Jeff Buckley, a write-in candidate.

Smith won 34 votes, coming in last place for the five-man contest to win three seats.

In all, a total of 164 write-in votes were collected, Washington County Registrar Derek Lyall said.

Still, even with the large number of write-in votes, Charles Fields has secured his spot on the council with 188 votes, according to the unofficial results.

Former Mayor Jack McCrady won 150 votes, though that does not necessarily mean he has won the second of three seats available, due to the write-in vote count. McCrady, 74, has served on the council, off and on, since 1986.

Jesse Kokotek, 45, may have possibly secured his post on the council with 132 votes. But, like McCrady, he will have to wait until at least Wednesday when the county’s Electoral Board determines the results of the write-in votes, Lyall said.

Newcomer Thomas Foltz 69, finished in fourth place with 82 votes and did not win a position on the council.