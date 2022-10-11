Lack of volunteers leads to county acquiring Valley Rescue Squad

Valley Rescue Squad is being acquired by Washington County, Virginia.

The move officially came Tuesday when the Washington County Board of Supervisors voted, on a motion by Supervisor Randy Pennington, to purchase the volunteer rescue squad and operate it as a county agency with paid employees.

Valley Rescue Squad serves the Hayters Gap neighborhood, as well as Lindell, Mongle Spring, Brumley Gap and part of Greendale. The squad also ventures into the nearby remote mountains. That includes the Clinch Mountain Wildlife Management Area, Hidden Valley Wildlife Management Area and the Channels State Forest.

“And you have the rock climbers up at Hidden Valley and they fall every once in a while. That’s their area too. They cover that,” Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said.

Valley Rescue Squad simply ran out of help, Kingsley-Varble said.

“They were a victim of a lack of volunteers, which is prevalent everywhere. They did a good job over there for many years,” Kingsley-Varble said. “They just don’t have the volunteers to run any longer.”

Valley Rescue Squad’s building stands near the Hayters Gap Community Center, just off State Route 80.

The county will acquire the squad’s assets, including two ambulances and an EMS vehicle while also assuming nearly $10,000 in debut, the board decided Tuesday.

All assets will remain in the area to serve the community, Kingsley-Varble said.

Kingsley-Varble is unaware of how much money it will cost to operate Valley Rescue Squad.

“We don’t have those figures yet,” she said.

“We’re staffing it with part-time folks,” Kingsley-Varble said. “And we have a full-time paramedic.”

Volunteers are hard to find in any rescue squad these days, Kingsley-Varble said.

“Everybody’s work schedule just didn’t permit for the calls to be covered,” she said. “And it just became apparent one person wasn’t going to be able to solve the issue. So they made the decision to merge and come under the county.”

Earlier this year, the county opened a rescue squad at Green Cove.

Now, more agencies may eventually come under the county’s control, Kingsley-Varble predicted.

“I anticipate that will because if there are not volunteers to run the calls. And it’s difficult for the agency to come up with the compensation to pay their providers.”