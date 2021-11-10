Kilgore agrees to serve as majority leader, not speaker, in House of Delegates

Virginia Del. Terry Kilgore has withdrawn his bid to become speaker of the House, but he’s expected to be selected majority leader by the Virginia GOP caucus at a Sunday meeting.

Kilgore, R-Gate City, has reached an agreement with Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, to avert any conflict over the speaker’s post, according to John Ferguson, Kilgore’s legislative director.

Gilbert, who currently serves as House minority leader, is expected to replace Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, as speaker after the Republican Party retook the majority in the House of Delegates. The speaker presides over sessions of the House of Delegates.

Gilbert is expected to endorse Kilgore’s bid to succeed him as majority leader.

First elected in 1993, Kilgore would be the senior member on both the Courts of Justice and Labor and Commerce committees.