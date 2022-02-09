Keen to run for state house; resign seat on council

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Councilman Chad Keen said Wednesday he plans to resign from his seat on the Bristol Tennessee City Council to pursue a campaign for the District 1 Tennessee State House seat currently held by Rep. John Crawford.

Keen, who represents the East District of Bristol, Tennessee, has been a member of the City Council since 2013. During his time as a member of Council he served as vice mayor from 2014 to 2016 and as mayor from 2016 to 2017.

This is not the first time Keen has sought the Tennessee State House District 1 seat. In June 2016, as he was being sworn in as mayor of Bristol, Tennessee, Keen was also a candidate for the First District seat in the Tennessee State House.

Crawford has held the seat, which represents Bristol, Tennessee, parts of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Sullivan County, since he defeated Keen in the Republican primary for the seat by a little more than 1% of the votes in 2016. Crawford has not faced opposition since the 2016 primary race.

A lifelong Bristolian, Keen graduated from Virginia High School, earned an associate degree from Virginia Highlands Community College in 1984 and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from King University. He spent 14 years working as a plant manager at Specialty Manufacturers out of Bristol, Tennessee and has since run his own marketing firm, Keen Promotions on Volunteer Parkway, since 1999.

Apart from serving on the Bristol Tennessee City Council, Keen has also served as a member of the Bristol Industrial Board, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce Board, the Bristol Regional Medical Center Board of Directors and the Bristol Rotary Club.

The Bristol Tennessee City Council now has 30 days to appoint an individual from the Eastern District to temporarily fill the vacancy left behind by Keen. Elections for the City Council seat will be held in November 2022.

