Judge orders landfill lawsuit to mediation

A federal judge Tuesday directed both Bristols to enter mediation in hopes of resolving the Bristol Tennessee lawsuit filed last year over the Bristol Virginia landfill.

U.S. District Judge James P. Jones granted a motion by Bristol Virginia, calling mediation “now appropriate” and ordering the two sides to participate in mediation with Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent.

Bristol Tennessee sued Bristol Virginia last May over the operation of its landfill and a perceived lack of response to widespread public concerns over odor, emissions and public well-being.

“It may be that an agreed settlement of this case is not feasible at this time, as Bristol Tennessee contends. It is, of course, unclear when (and if) the remedial efforts being undertaken by Bristol Virginia will be successful,” Jones wrote in his order.

“But as Bristol Virginia points out, the cost of this litigation is a burden on both cities, and ultimately their taxpayers. Discussions between the parties under the careful supervision of an experienced magistrate judge may result in a satisfactory outcome. At worst, they will enlighten each side as to the other primary concerns, thus laying the groundwork for a future agreement,” Jones wrote in his order.

At last count the two cities had spent a combined $1.3 million on court and attorneys fees since the action was first filed.

Attorneys for Bristol Tennessee opposed mediation, calling it “premature” in a response filed last week.

“Bristol Tennessee submits that a mediation may be needed in the future, but it believes that assuming Bristol Virginia remains committed on these issues, this case can be resolved promptly without the expense or time associated with a mediation,” according to a document filed last Tuesday.

The city of Bristol Virginia issued a statement on Tuesday, saying it is “very pleased” with the new court order.

“Bristol, Virginia remains focused on remediating the odor issues as work on the landfill continues through close coordination with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality,” according to the statement. “The city has consistently argued that spending more time and money in court only delays productivity and progress, and the court recognizes the taxpayers of both cities are bearing the cost of this expensive litigation.

“Today’s ruling is particularly important given that the mediation is provided at no cost by the court. Bristol Virginia looks forward to working with Bristol Tennessee to resolve the litigation between the parties in order to rebuild trust between both cities so that we may continue to work together to serve the whole community,” according to the statement.