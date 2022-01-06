Interim U.S. attorney appointed for East Tennessee district

A Knoxville-based attorney has been named East Tennessee’s interim U.S. attorney following the departure of a Trump-appointed prosecutor.
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Francis M. (Trey) Hamilton III, effective Dec. 26. Prior to his appointment, Chief U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough administered the oath of office for Hamilton’s appointment at the Joel W. Solomon federal courthouse in Chattanooga, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Hamilton had been serving as the office’s acting U.S. attorney since March 1, 2021.
He replaces former U.S. Attorney James Douglas Overbey, who became the district’s chief prosecutor in 2017. He was originally appointed by former President Donald Trump. Once Joe Biden became president, U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Trump were asked to resign. Overbey, a Kingsport native, chose to resign, which led to Hamilton’s appointment.
A native of Nashville, Hamilton joined the office as an assistant prosecutor in 2002, according to the release. Since then, he has served in a number of leadership positions, including first assistant U.S. attorney, deputy criminal division chief and senior litigation counsel. Over his career, he has handled numerous complex prosecutions, including corporate fraud, health care fraud, mortgage fraud, government-contract fraud, drug-trafficking and criminal civil rights violations, the release states.
As a supervisor, Hamilton oversaw matters involving the office’s national security, public corruption, child exploitation and monetary recoveries criminal practice areas.
Hamilton’s interim appointment is for 120 days or until a presidential appointment is made, whichever occurs first. The two U.S. senators in Tennessee are currently accepting applications for a permanent prosecutor for the district. Senators then typically recommend individuals to the president.
Christopher Kavanaugh serves as the chief federal prosecutor for the Western District of Virginia. He was nominated by Biden in August 2021 and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Oct. 5. Biden signed Kavanaugh’s commission two days later.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn