Interim U.S. attorney appointed for East Tennessee district

A Knoxville-based attorney has been named East Tennessee’s interim U.S. attorney following the departure of a Trump-appointed prosecutor.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Francis M. (Trey) Hamilton III, effective Dec. 26. Prior to his appointment, Chief U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough administered the oath of office for Hamilton’s appointment at the Joel W. Solomon federal courthouse in Chattanooga, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Hamilton had been serving as the office’s acting U.S. attorney since March 1, 2021.

He replaces former U.S. Attorney James Douglas Overbey, who became the district’s chief prosecutor in 2017. He was originally appointed by former President Donald Trump. Once Joe Biden became president, U.S. attorneys who were appointed by Trump were asked to resign. Overbey, a Kingsport native, chose to resign, which led to Hamilton’s appointment.