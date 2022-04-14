Incumbents share experience in local government

Meet two of the four candidates running for Sullivan County Commissioner, District 4, all Republicans. The three victors in the May 3 Republican primary will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 general election.

Early voting can be done at the Sullivan County Election Commission office in Blountville from April 13 to 28, or at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and the Slater Center in Bristol from April 21 to 28.

Only select races — primarily Bristol districts and contested races — are featured in this series.

Candidates Joyce Neal Crosswhite and Rick Hicks did not submit a questionnaire.

Michael B. Cole

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? Sullivan County is a good place to live with great people.

What makes you qualified for office? For the past eight years in office, I have always listened to the constituents and addressed any concerns they may have with government. If elected again, I will continue to be a voice for the people of Blountville and all of Sullivan County.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? To always put the citizens of Sullivan County first, to be the voice of reason on their behalf and help develop the necessary means to continue to make Sullivan County the best it can be.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? The current commission has saved the county taxpayers money on the building of a new detention facility, to keep Sullivan County out of potential litigation and using funding to build the facility without raising taxes. We, along with the Sullivan County Board of Education, helped equalize teacher pay to that of the city school system. This helps to provide our teachers with the well-deserved compensation but also to retain the best educators for our Sullivan County students.

Tony Leonard

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? I am a lifetime resident of Sullivan County. It is close to my work. It is close to my family and friends. Sullivan County has got a lot of mountain views and parks.

What makes you qualified for office? I have got 27 years working for Sullivan County government.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? Help our local schools for better education for our kids, try to lower property taxes, help our county employees get better pay and benefits and help our first responders to get better equipment.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? Currently serving first term on Sullivan County Commission. Lifetime member of the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department (1993-present).