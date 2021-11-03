Incumbents out in Washington County races

Washington County School Board Chairman Tom Musick lost his seat in Tuesday’s election — ending a 20-year run — to challenger Debbie Anderson.

Musick, 53, had faced no competition in elections for a dozen years in the county’s Taylor District.

Yet, this year, Musick campaigned against Anderson, 65, a longtime schoolteacher and the retired principal of Rhea Valley Elementary School of Damascus.

According to unofficial results, Anderson garnered 1,762 votes in the Taylor District, compared to Musick’s 1,119 votes.

“I’m so pleased to have had the chance to serve the citizens of Washington County,” said Musick, a beef cattle farmer from Damascus.

On Tuesday, Anderson said she ran for the office because of her love for children.

“My heart and my love is for the children of this district as well as the children of Washington County, she said. “I want to always be known as the one who makes a difference in a child’s life.”

In another contest, insurance agent Jenny Nichols, 43, won the Wilson District’s School Board race with 2,409 votes, according to unofficial results.