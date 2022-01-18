Hurley requests for individual FEMA funding denied

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has turned down requests for individual assistance for residents of Hurley, Virginia who suffered from severe flooding in late August that resulted in the death of one person.

“That’s a devastating blow to us here in our recovery efforts,” Trey Adkins, who represents the Knox Creek area at Hurley on the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, said. “We kind of expected that. It’s based on each individual home — what they would have qualified for.”

FEMA denied an appeal of its original decision not to provide individual assistance. The organization had been asked by Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner along with former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to review and change its original decision.

This is unfortunate, Adkins, a 41-year-old contractor who has represented the Hurley area for a decade, said. “They’re trying to base what happened with Hurley and compare it to a hurricane in Florida or Louisiana.”

Adkins said the tiny community would never meet the guidelines of FEMA, due to its small population.

Even so, he said the area had more than 100 homes damaged by the high water. Of those, 46 houses were destroyed by floods while 58 more homes suffered damages.

The flood on Guesses Fork occurred Aug. 31 and kept Hurley impacted by water for about four days — until boats were no longer needed for access.

“FEMA’s decision indicates that the agency is out of touch with the suffering experienced by the people of Hurley,” U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District, said in a statement Tuesday. “It will take considerable time and effort to recover, but FEMA’s decision sets back that process. I will continue to look for ways in which the federal government can assist this beleaguered community.”

For months, Hurley residents have relied on donations from churches, individuals and the United Way of Southwest Virginia for support, Adkins said. Now, Adkins is working with state legislators to help secure financial assistance.

He’s also trying to lobby the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to take on a $32 million project to tame the Guesses Fork and reroute the stream so it no longer poses a flood threat. Soil and rocks have clogged the stream, which has rerouted itself through residents’ yards, according to Adkins.

“We have to have that creek rechanneled,” Adkins said. “Until we do that, people are going to continue to get flooded. Any small amount of rain is flooding us at this point.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.