Holmes wants to 'step up' to help the city

Jake Holmes has always considered Bristol a special place and had an affinity for its iconic “Good Place to Live” sign since he was young.

“I grew up in Damascus and, as a kid, every chance I got to come to Bristol I wanted to. I loved the sign and always wanted to see the sign when I was a kid. My wife literally makes fun of me because I like the sign so much,” Holmes said.

“When we got married, this was the only logical choice [to live]. I’m very thankful for my time in Damascus – wouldn’t trade it for the world – but Bristol has a lot. It’s not a big city like Richmond or Atlanta, but it still has character. It has a small town feel with the amenities of a larger city. And it’s a good community,” he said.

Holmes, 33, is employed as the legislative director for state Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, the deputy majority leader of the House of Delegates. Working in government, he has long paid close attention to the actions of city leaders.

“I’d considered [running] in the last election cycle or two. My wife and I have been in the city for a while now, I’d had thoughts and complaints about things in the past and, if I can sit there and complain, I can do something about it," he said. "I felt like I had some good experience and good expertise. I felt like I could add to the city so it was worth me stepping up and doing something about it.”

One area he wants the city to focus on is communication.

“Maybe once a month we have a community forum where folks can come in with issues that aren’t necessarily on the agenda for council meetings,” Holmes said. “Showing that council is accessible. Showing that city government is accessible – whether people take anyone up on it or not, because sometimes people don’t like to show up to meetings. Showing that folks from the city are willing to talk hopefully will start a better conversation.”

In his spare time he enjoys gardening.

“During the pandemic I built some raised garden beds in my backyard and I thoroughly enjoy gardening,” he said. “I’ve made pasta sauce, I’ve made pesto. Just knowing that I can grow it in my garden and eat it later is just the coolest feeling. I love it.”

Holmes labels himself a “Star Wars nerd."

“That probably won’t win me any votes but I love science fiction and fantasy where you can test out new worlds and come back to your own," he said.

Full name: Jake Holmes

Age: 33

Education: BS in Government, Liberty University

Current employer/job: Legislative Director for Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn

Family: Wife, Hannah

1. What makes you best suited to serve on the Bristol Virginia City Council?(100 word limit) In my job, I’ve had the opportunity to work on issues for Bristol over the last 10 years. I understand what we are facing, and I have experience already. I also know how government should serve the people, and I can easily hit the ground running. I’ve worked with stakeholders at the local, state, and federal levels and I can utilize those resources on behalf of the city. I’m passionate about this city – we have a unique identity that we must advocate for and protect. My experience and love for our city makes me a great asset to council.

2. How would you assess the city’s handling of its landfill crisis and what should be its priorities going forward? (150 word limit) Both cities’ handling of the landfill has not been optimal: Bristol, Virginia, should have never put it in a quarry and should have better maintained it over the decades. The city needs to more quickly address the DEQ required actions and needs better community communication as required by the DEQ report. Bristol, Tennessee's lawsuit did not help: it hampered communication and the reported $1 million that they paid to a Richmond lawyer would have helped the actual problem here in our community. The deployment of ground cover should have been more consistent, but it is being remedied now from my understanding. The installation of thermocouples should be prioritized, as well as the sidewall odor mitigation system. When fully installed, the sidewall odor mitigation system should provide significant relief. Work is progressing, but we need to speed it up and inform people of what is happening.

3. Beyond the landfill, what are the two greatest challenges facing the city and what do you pledge to do to address them? (200 word limit)

The debt from the Falls, while under control currently, is something we need to work on as quickly as possible while not hurting services. If we do not stay on top of it, it could sink us. Progress has been slow at The Falls, but I’m hopeful that we are turning a corner. A creative approach is a must to get rid of all those gravel lots we’ve looked at for years. Whether it was a good idea or not, it is here and we have to make it succeed. Secondly, the homelessness issue facing our city has grown. We have agencies and organizations in our community that provide services, but we need to better connect them with folks that need them. Also, there are some that do not want help or some that want to cause issues. We have to make sure we keep our city safe as we work to help those in need. It will take the whole community from nonprofit organizations, the city’s emergency services, the business community, etc., to come together and tackle this with a complete approach. Our focus should be on the preventive side to keep these unfortunate situations from happening.

4. What steps should be taken to improve relations with Bristol Tennessee? (100 word limit) I am committed to do all that I can to fix this. For years, both sides have been too tribalistic. While I don’t agree with some of the Tennessee side’s actions lately, that does not change the fact that we sink or swim together as one community. We need a productive, joint meeting where egos are left at the door so we can have a sincere conversation about our community’s future. There has been turnover in staffing and both sides of the line have contested races this year, so there may be some fresh ideas that’ll help.