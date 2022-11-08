Holmes, Pollard will join City Council

BRISTOL, Va. – Jake Holmes handily won his first race for public office and will join fellow newcomer Michael Pollard on the Bristol Virginia City Council when they take office Jan. 2.

Incumbent Neal Osborne received the third-highest vote total Tuesday, edging incumbent Bill Hartley by just 22 votes. With 30 uncounted provisional votes, that race is subject to be recounted during the city Electoral Board’s canvass which begins Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., city General Registrar Blakely Morris said Tuesday night.

Holmes, 33 and the youngest of the four declared candidates, received 2,600 unofficial votes, or 28.2% of all votes cast. He also won all four of the city’s precincts. Tuesday night he celebrated with more than a dozen friends, family members and volunteers at Bella’s.

“I don’t have a lot to say. Thank you for being here,” Holmes told them after reading the official returns.

“It feels good. It’s not really sunk in either. I’m excited, but I know tomorrow will be exciting but also nerve wracking too,” Holmes said. “I almost ran two years ago before the pandemic hit, but my wife and I decided it wasn’t the best time. She was launching her own business, and we just thought, hold for now.”

Holmes applied for the appointment when Kevin Mumpower resigned, but the council chose Becky Nave at that time.

“That worked out really well for the city so I thought this year I would just jump in and do it,” he said.

Holmes works as the legislative director for state Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, the deputy majority leader of the House of Delegates. He credited the support of his wife and O’Quinn as key to his victory. He also walked about 140 miles in city neighborhoods and knocked on thousands of doors.

“He helped me find different resources I needed to run, but he gave me space to do this my way so it was me doing it,” Holmes said.

Pollard, who also applied for the Mumpower seat and narrowly lost an election four years ago, received the second-highest vote total with 2,237 or 24.2% of the unofficial vote. He was surrounded by supporters from both sides of the state line at Gingerbreads on Euclid Avenue.

“I’m very grateful for all of the support,” a jubilant Pollard said. “The people who supported me at the polls, who shared things on social media, reposted things, people who told their friends, neighbors and relatives. I am very grateful to everybody who has made this possible.”

Pollard, 46, is a systems analyst at Universal Fibers. He campaigned on government transparency and urging the city to take a more detailed look at issues, said his success likely came down to increased public participation on social media and concerns over the city landfill, which has proven a polarizing issue in both Bristols.

“Yes, probably the swing factor was the landfill because it is so much of a public issue right now. But most people who support me know that I am not a single-issue candidate,” Pollard said.

Osborne, 34, received 2,009 votes, or 21.79%, finishing third in three of four precincts and fourth in the other in his bid for a second four-year term.

Hartley, 52, received 1,987 votes or 21.56%, in his bid for a third term.

Just over 4,400 people voted in the election, or 35.9% of the city’s 12,300 registered voters. There were 385 write-in votes.

Holmes raised and spent more than all three rivals combined in his first bid for public office raising more than $7,100, according to his most recent report for the period ending Sept. 30. Pollard raised $2,755, the second highest total among council candidates.

Results cannot be certified until next Monday. Under Virginia law a mailed ballot postmarked by Election Day must be counted if it arrives in time. Typically that deadline would have been Friday, but it was moved because Friday is Veteran’s Day and the Post Office is closed.