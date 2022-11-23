Hartley won't seek recount of city election

BRISTOL, Va. – City Councilman Bill Hartley said Wednesday he would not challenge the outcome of the recent city election.

Hartley, 53, lost the Nov. 8 general election by 20 votes in a four-man race for three council seats. Challengers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard received the most votes, leaving Hartley and Vice Mayor Neal Osborne battling for the third seat. Osborne received 2,021 votes to Hartley’s 2,001.

“After careful and prayerful consideration, I have decided not to ask for a recount in the recent Bristol Virginia City Council election,” Hartley wrote in a statement to the Herald Courier. “While the outcome was historically close, the people have spoken and I have faith in the accuracy of the results."

That was the second closest council race on record. The outcome was magnified given the higher turnout because the election was shifted from May to November.

In recent May elections with turnout of 20% or less, council candidates were typically elected with 1,000 or fewer votes. Turnout for this election was 36% and Hartley’s 2,001-vote total is the most he has ever received.

“I congratulate Neal Osborne on his victory. I wish him and the other members of City Council success in confronting the issues facing our city,” Hartley wrote. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Bristol Virginia on the City Council for over eight years. I hope that the closeness of the election reminds all residents of the importance of voting, especially in local elections, as every vote matters.”

The council is scheduled to hold its re-organizational meeting Jan. 2.