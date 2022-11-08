Guffey, incumbents earn School Board seats

BRISTOL, Va. – Retired teacher Vanessa Guffey received the most votes among four School Board hopefuls Tuesday to win one of three available seats.

Guffey, 62, received 2,514 unofficial votes in her first-ever bid for public office. She finished with 29.5% of total votes cast. She topped all four precincts in the open council race. All votes are unofficial until certified by the city Electoral Board.

She will join incumbents Randy Alvis and Steve Fletcher when the new board is sworn in during the January School Board meeting. Alvis, 59, received 2,008 votes, or 23.6% while Fletcher, 62, got 1,977 votes or 23.2% of the total votes cast. Challenger Steven Gobble received 1,874 votes or 22%

Current board member Breanne Forbes Hubbard, 37, was unopposed in a special election to serve the remaining two years of the term of former board member Tyrone Foster. She was appointed to that seat in January.

Forbes Hubbard received 3,071 unofficial votes, or 96.6% while there were 105 write-in votes. She is employed by the Virginia Department of Health as a community health improvement trainer.

“I appreciate all the people who came out to vote, who have supported me, families who have supported me and helped with anything I asked them do,” Guffey said. “It’s a bit of a surprise to have that many votes today. That was unexpected.”

Guffey said she thinks her 23 years of classroom teaching experience resonated with voters.

“I’ve had so many people say they heard about me. Other people were talking for me and paving the way to help this happen,” she said.

Alvis said he was pleased to be the second-highest vote getter and looks forward to serving another four-year term.

Long-time board member Randy White, a retired teacher, opted not to seek re-election after 28 years of service.