Guffey hopes to bring a teacher's perspective to School Board

BRISTOL, Va. – Retired teacher Vanessa Guffey hopes to bring a classroom perspective to the city School Board if elected Nov. 8.

Guffey, 62, touts her 23 years of teaching experience in her bid for one of three seats that appear on the ballot. Others running include incumbents Randy Alvis and Steve Fletcher and challenger Steven Gobble. Breanna Forbes Hubbard is unopposed in a special election for her seat.

She was urged to run by her son.

“I questioned at first if I could do this. I went to some School Board meetings, did some talking and a lot of listening. I have the experience. Twenty-three years in the classroom – 15 years as an instructional technology resource teacher – I know the ins and outs of school. I know what teachers face and it’s a lot more now than it was before,” she said. “I have some good ideas and I would like the opportunity to work with the other board members and see what improvements we could make on the school system.”

She is especially concerned about absenteeism and getting students back into the classroom.

“It will take cooperation of the board members, members of the school system, parents, community members, the education foundation and maybe City Council, to get students back in school. It will be hard. It will not be a quick fix,” she said.

Guffey said it is rewarding to encounter former students and see what they’ve achieved. She wants all children to have a “good opportunity.”

In her spare time Guffey and her husband Rick work on classic cars. They are restoring her 1968 Chevelle. He has owned a 1965 Chevelle since before the couple was married.

“I do help. We’re getting close to paint stage on mine so it’s mostly cleanup work right now, but I’ve rubbed and scrubbed and lifted and scraped. He says ‘It’s your car, come on.’”

The couple enjoys attending cruise-ins, car shows and other similar events.

“We’re not in it to win trophies. We just like to go have fun, see friends, talk to people and make new friends,” she said. “That takes up the largest amount of my time.”

Full name: Vanessa B. Guffey

Age: 62

Education: Master’s in Education from Virginia Tech, bachelors from ETSU

Current employer/job: retired teacher

Family: Husband, two sons, one grandson

1. What makes you best suited to serve on the Bristol Virginia School Board? (100 word limit)

I have firsthand experience of 23 years facing the challenges teachers deal with daily. Those challenges are as individual as the students, but seeing them succeed is very rewarding.

I also served as an Instructional Technology Resource Teacher providing training for software and equipment for elementary, middle, and high school teachers and staff offering support and listening to their needs. Working with all levels allowed me to see how each one flows to the next. This will provide insight to be a listening, knowledgeable board member and to be a voice for teachers and staff members.

2. Please list the two greatest challenges presently facing the city school system and what would you do to address them? (200 word limit)

One of the greatest challenges facing our school system is chronic absenteeism. This has been a real struggle following the pandemic. Students need to attend class. We cannot teach them if they do not come to class. There is no easy fix for this situation. The school system needs to find innovative ways to get students back in class. Teachers, parents, and administrators need to work together to improve attendance. Ideas will likely be trial and error. What works for some will not work for everyone. Teachers, students, parents, and school board members need to devise successful strategies to get all students back on track.

Another challenge is addressing mental health and behavioral health of the students. Having to quarantine because of COVID has contributed to chronic absenteeism. Even though teachers provided assignments and instruction, many students have fallen behind academically and socially. Being separated from other students due to the pandemic has had a negative influence on many students causing mental and behavioral health issues. Again, teachers, parents, administrators, and school board members will need to collaborate to find solutions to work with students to help improve this situation.

3. Should increasing funding for teachers and staff remain a priority for the School Board or should the focus shift to something else? Please explain your answer. (150 word limit)

The Bristol Virginia School System has worked diligently to increase funding for teachers and staff which should remain a priority for the school board. This will be challenging since salaries cover 75-80% of the total school budget. The school system desires to recruit and retain the best teachers by maintaining competitive salaries and trying to be the best system in Southwest Virginia. We should strive to be fully staffed to ensure the needs of all students are met. We want to employ the best teachers who are knowledgeable in their field. Today’s teachers have many responsibilities above and beyond teaching students. It can be overwhelming. Our teachers are teaching the future of our community. We want the best for our students and their futures.