Griffith visits with young constituents at Children's Inc.

ABINGDON, Va. - Congressman Morgan Griffith visited some of his youngest constituents Thursday afternoon while learning how the elimination of a federal rule could help feed more children in rural parts of the country.

Griffith spent time with kids at Children's Inc. Highlands Fellowship Center, which is run in partnership with Feeding Southwest Virginia. During his visit, he highlighted the importance of the work Feeding Southwest Virginia does in the region.

"I just think it is a really good program. We spend a lot of money in DC. You question some of it. This, I get to see up close and personal," Griffith said. "I know they do great work, the food is actually getting to where we want it to get, and that is to the kids. So, I am a big fan of what they do, and I think it's money well spent."

During his time there, Griffith met with Pamela Irvine, the president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, who gave him an update on how their programs in Southwest Virginia are doing now that the congregate meals clause in the Children Nutrition Reauthorization bill is active again that during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic had been suspended, which had allowed them to deliver meals to kids in more rural areas without having to supervise that they consume the meal.

"It's always been a requirement for us to stay and watch the children consume their meals. The USDA has required that for years. But, during the pandemic, they lifted that requirement, and so we were able to field, we expanded to 26 more programs in Southwest Virginia, 1,800 children because we could drop and go," Irvine said. "We really didn't think that the federal government would reverse that decision, but they did, but it's only through June of 2023, and so, therefore, right now we can't drop and go, and so we have to limit our program."

Feeding Southwest Virginia has been providing school-aged children across the region with hot meals who would otherwise not have access to a healthy meals for more than 40 years. Their service area covers 12,400 square miles from the urban area of Roanoke, Virginia to Lee County.

Irvine believes the federal government's decision to reinstate the congregate meals clause disproportionately affects rural children, who are in need of the food and resources that they offer in the region. She is hopful that with the support of Griffith, they might be able to change the Children Nutrition Reauthorization Bill, which is introduced every five years, to suspend or get rid of the congregate meals clause.

"The Child Nutrition reauthorization is a bill that needs to be passed, and it is every five years through Congress, and the new bill that has been introduced that requirement is still there and so what we are pushing for is to get rid of that before that goes to vote," Irvine said. "It's discriminatory towards rural children, because in big cities, there's a lot of programs like this. In rural Southwest Virginia there is not. So, we found the low-income housing projects or the trailer parks or wherever and then we dropped the meals for the children and leave and feed more children. It's a silly requirement, and it's discriminatory in my opinion towards rural children."

Congressman Griffith explained he believes the issue is less of a disagreement in Washington and more of a misunderstanding about the distances that Feeding Southwest Virginia has to travel to reach children in rural communities.

"The reason we've had some disagreement in DC, and I think it's more misunderstanding, is that the school locations where you do the drop-offs can be far apart, and they want someone to sit there and watch the kids eat their meal, and that's just not practical in rural areas, where your locations, whether it be a school or whether it be the day care or after school, whatever your dealing with may be a way be a long way away from each other, and you can't sit, watch them eat and then move to another one, you basically tied up all your resources in one facility," Griffith said.