Griffith embraces the mess of speaker stalemate

As the U.S. House of Representatives moved into its 14th round of voting for speaker Friday night, 9th District Representative Morgan Griffith reflected on what it has been like over the past couple of days on the House floor.

"It's always very interesting when you get into these situations, lots of negotiation, sometimes waiting. But, things are moving, and we're gonna get there eventually," Griffith said. "Not everything runs smoothly as some might like it, and it's messy, but it's meant to be messy. It's a legislative body."

So far, Representative Kevin McCarthy, who is the frontrunner for the House speakership with now 214 votes apparently secured, has failed to receive the necessary amount of votes 218 to assume the position. Griffith highlighted that despite this, there is no other realistic alternative among his fellow Republican representatives.

"McCarthy has been working on this for some time, he's laid the groundwork, and he, at this point, he's the only one that has anywhere close to 218," Griffith said. "The candidates who have been proposed by some others haven't laid the groundwork to run for speaker, and nobody truly believes they have the ability to get to 218 at this time."

Griffith explained that one of the main factors as to why the process of electing the House speaker for the 118th House of Representatives has been so complex is that since 1923, when the legislative body last faced a stalemate of this magnitude, the amount of power the position of speaker has absorbed has only grown.

"There are several different factors. Probably the biggest is that each speaker since probably 1923 has absorbed more power, and at some point, there comes a breaking point," Griffith said. "Part of what you see happening in this floor process is that we are trying to reform Congress to the betterment, to empower each member with a little more authority to be able to get things done, to cast votes on bills that aren't gargantuan."

When it comes to initially 20 Republican representatives, now reduced to six, who have voted for candidates other than Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker of the House, Griffith, pointed out that before the first round of votes, he was also on the fence and highlighted that each representative has to do what is right by their constituents.

"Every member comes in charged by the people in their districts to do what they think is right, and sometimes there are fine lines between those who are on one side of an issue or another, and I think that's where we've been," Griffith said. "In fact, for me, I was on the fence until we worked out some rules related to germaneness and single purpose of a bill, and that brought me over before the voting started."

Griffith emphasized that if the stalemate continues, they will continue to vote for the speakership through the weekend.

"If it doesn't happen at 10 o'clock, votes are expected during the weekend, and we may have votes over the weekend anyway because we have to get everybody sworn in, and we have to pass the rules package," Griffith said. "So, we'll get this past us, and then we'll get some good work done."