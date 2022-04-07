Griffith: Bill to cap insulin prices will ultimately result in 'higher costs'

Congressman Morgan Griffith was one of 193 House Republicans to vote against the Affordable Insulin Now Act despite campaigning to lower drug costs.

The act, H.R. 6833, was introduced Feb. 25 and passed in the House 232-193 on March 31 without the representative for the 9th District’s support. According to Congress.gov, the bill “caps cost-sharing under private health insurance for a month’s supply of selected insulin products at $35 or 25% of a plan’s negotiated price,” whichever is less, starting in January 2023. The monthly $35 cap also applies to Medicare patients.

Asked why he voted against the bill after campaigning for lower drug costs, Griffith said the bill did not provide a workable solution to the problem.

“The high cost of insulin is a genuine hardship for those who depend on it, and it is frustrating that a treatment discovered in 1921 has soared in cost so much recently,” Griffith’s statement said. “I am committed to finding a workable solution for this issue. H.R. 6833 is not that workable solution. It instead imposes an estimated $11 billion cost on taxpayers and will result in higher costs for patients through increase premiums and cost-sharing. Manufacturers are free to continue to raise insulin prices as well.”

Some critics of the act share Griffith’s stance. As reported in the Washington Post, critics have voiced concern that the act would “raise premiums and fails to target pharmaceutical companies seen as contributing to high list prices for insulin.” The same article, however, says proponents of H.R. 6833 say it “would provide significant relief for privately insured patients with skimpier plans and for Medicare enrollees facing rising out-of-pocket costs for their insulin.”

The act, if passed in the Senate and signed into law by President Joe Biden, would not help people without insurance or help cover costs of medications other than insulin that many diabetics require.

Griffith says he still supports lowering drug costs but wants to see this change through a different act.

The Lower Costs, More Cures Act states, “The bill modifies provisions under Medicare and Medicaid relating to prescription drug coverage and price transparency.” Among other changes, the bill summary on Congress.gov says it will “reduce the annual out-of-pocket spending threshold” and eliminate “beneficiary cost-sharing above this threshold, under the Medicare prescription drug benefit.” It also says the bill “permanently allows high deductible health plans to waive deductibles for insulin and associated products.”

According to Congress.gov, the last update on The Lower Costs, More Cures Act was in October 2021. It was referred to the Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law. Griffith is still pushing for this act over the Affordable Insulin Now Act the House has already passed.

“I’m a cosponsor of H.R. 19, which takes a superior approach to keeping insulin costs down,” Griffith said. “I urge the House to take up this measure.”

