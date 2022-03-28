GOP commission candidates discuss candidacies

BRISTOL, Tenn. — GOP candidates running for the Sullivan County Board of Commissioners discussed why voters should choose them during the May 3 primary election Monday at a Bristol Tennessee Republicans meeting at the Bristol Cafe & Market.

Ten of the 12 candidates running in Districts 2, 4 and 5 each had an opportunity to speak for four minutes. While the five challengers largely spoke of their qualifications, the incumbents discussed past accomplishments as well as current challenges.

District 2 Commissioner David W. Akard III led off the guest speakers by addressing the county debt.

“We are $240 million in bonded debt,” Akard said. “That sounds like a really big number, and it is … but bonded debt is not exactly always a really bad thing.”

According to Akard, more than half of that debt has gone to schools, including funding to the Bristol and Kingsport school systems. An additional $80 million has been allocated to the new Sullivan County jail, he said.

Matt Slagle, who is one of three non-incumbent candidates vying for one of the three seats in District 2, said the county has “an infrastructure problem.” Slagle voiced concern over the county’s preparedness for the temporary Bristol Casino, coming to Bristol, Virginia this summer prior to the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in 2024.

“We need the infrastructure to support growth,” Slagle said. “We don’t have it today, and we are not going to be ready. We’ve got a casino dropping in next door. We are not ready.”

Commissioner Mark Vance joins Akard in seeking reelection in District 2. Stagle, Cheryl S. Harvey, a self-described “lifelong Republican,” and Dennis Hutton are also running for office in District 2.

In his four minutes, Vance followed up on the casino, saying that he has confidence the county and city will be able adapt to change.

“That’s going to change the whole dynamics of Sullivan County,” Vance said. “We have done relationship building where I believe our cities and county can work together, and they can turn around and handle that situation.”

Just two of four candidates running for the three District 4 seats were in attendance Monday.

Commissioner Joyce Neal Crosswhite highlighted past accomplishments of the County Commission, which she said includes giving county employees a $1,500 bonus and a 5% raise. Crosswhite added the county’s employees are its “biggest asset.”

Crosswhite and fellow incumbents Michael B. Cole and Tony Leonard are challenged by Rick Hicks, an engineer from Bluff City.

All three candidates in the two-seat District 5 made remarks.

Commissioner Herchel Glover spoke about the Financial Management Act of Sullivan County, which he said will increase the county’s transparency and accountability.

“You can more or less say we are going to open up the curtains, open the doors and let everyone in the county see what’s going on with the departments in the county,” Glover said. “There’s going to be computer software where each of you as citizens and taxpayers can go on and see what each department of the county is doing with their money.”

Small business owner Sherry Grubb joins Glover and Commissioner Dwight King on the ballot. Early voting for the May 3 primary begins Wednesday, April 13, and goes until Thursday, April 28.

Barring the unlikely success of any write-in candidates, the Republicans who prevail in May will be elected in the General Election on Aug. 4 in all but one commissioner race. Just one candidate will appear on the ballot for the Democratic Party – Lori Love, who is running for the County Commission in District 7.

“I think it says a lot about our county and the county Republican Party as to how many Republicans come out and get on that ballot,” Sheena Tinsley, president of Bristol Tennessee Republicans, said. “Our party works hard as a whole to make sure that we get good candidates on the ballot. This area is typically dominantly Republican, and I think that shows on the ballot.”

