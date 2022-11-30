Glade Springs park to get new lights

Lights are going up at the ballfields of the Leo “Muscle” Sholes Memorial Park at Glade Spring, Virginia.

Yet a splash pad at Washington County Park has been put on hold — for a few months, at least, Ben Casteel, the chairman of the Washington County Park Authority, said.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved recently spending $234,614 to add four light poles to illuminate both fields at Sholes Park, Casteel said.

Lights at the ballfields have been missing since a deadly tornado struck Glade Spring in 2011.

In recent months some citizens had voiced concerns to the Board of Supervisors that they wanted the lights re-installed at the park. Casteel expects to have the lights installed by the spring.

As for the splash pad that was also anticipated to open this spring may now be delayed as long as a year, Casteel said.

Originally, the park authority figured it would cost about $150,000 to build the splash pad. Now, estimates are pushing that figure to about $200,000, Casteel said.

The park authority has about half of the money to spend on the project and may now be looking at fundraisers and seeking grants to make up the difference, Casteel said. The park authority may also seek money from the Board of Supervisors.

“We’re looking at alternative sources of funding,” Casteel said. “We will look at a series of fundraisers in addition to grant funding.”