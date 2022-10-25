Full time county employees to get a $1,000 bonus

Employees of Washington County, Virginia, are getting a Thanksgiving bonus – thanks to County Treasurer Fred Parker.

On Tuesday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved Parker’s plan to transfer money to allow $1,000 in bonus money for full-time county employees and $250 for part-timers.

The money – a transfer or more than $300,000 - comes from the success of the county’s DMV Select Office at the County Administration Building.

The bonus is slated to be paid to employees Nov. 15.

In other business, the board approved a $45,000 contract to Inland Construction to build trestle No. 9 on the Mendota Trail, using money from the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Inland was the only bidder on the project and has worked on several other trestles on the 12.5-mile-long trail.

The DCR money totals about $466,000 and is slated to help finish the last 1.5 miles remaining to be built on the trail by June 30, 2023.

Also on Tuesday, Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney proposed an ordinance to give a tax break to the spouses of military members and police officers who are disabled or killed in the line of duty.

A draft of the ordinance is expected to be read by the supervisors at a future meeting.