Former Bluff City mayor dies

Former Bluff City, Tennessee Mayor Richard A. Bowling has died, less than five months after resigning from office for health reasons.

Bowling, 79, of died Friday at the Johnson City Medical Center after years of complications from COPD caused by exposure to asbestos, current Bluff City Mayor Jeff Broyles said.

“He was the epitome of a public servant, strong and faithful Christian and model American,” Broyles said. “He had a wonderful sense of humor. And he dearly loved the town. Our town and entire community mourn his loss and offer our collective prayers of peace and comfort to his wife Suzanne and the entire Bowling family.”

Bowling joined the Bluff City Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2012. He was appointed mayor in January – just after the death of longtime Mayor Irene Wells. He remained the town’s mayor until he resigned July 31.

Years ago, Bowling served as a police officer and was also a life member of the Bluff City Volunteer Fire Department, Broyles said.

“He was a great friend,” Broyles added.

Born in Elizabethton, Tennessee, Bowling was a 1962 graduate of Elizabethton High School and a United States Army veteran having served in the Gulf War as a family advocate.

He formerly worked for the Carter County Sheriff's department, Raytheon Technologies, and Sperry Univac. He later retired from James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.

In addition to working with the town, Bowling was the chairman of deacons at Bluff City Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held at Bluff City Baptist Church Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.