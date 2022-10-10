For Bill Hartley, Bristol will always be home

Bill Hartley considers the Twin City home, even though he was born thousands of miles away.

Hartley, 53, is seeking his third four-year term on the Bristol Virginia City Council in the Nov. 8 general election. Three seats are on the ballot and there are three others running — incumbent Neal Osborne, challengers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard.

Hartley was born in Werneck in West Germany, where his parents adopted him.

“I came to the U.S. when I was a year-and-a-half-old. My father was stationed in Germany and they adopted me out of an orphanage over there. When we moved back, they bought the house I live in now. He went to Vietnam for his last tour of duty and then retired from the Army,” Hartley said.

Other than attending college, Hartley has always lived in Bristol.

“I came back after my parents passed away to take care of my grandmother,” Hartley said. “Then I got married and stayed here. When I was in high school we used to kid the sign should say a ‘good place to leave.’

“When I moved back and started raising a family it really is a good place to live. I’ve had some unique jobs that really took advantage of my skills and had the opportunity to help our community and our region grow. Having seen other places you really take for granted a lot of the good things we have here,” he said.

When not working or attending to city business, his favorite leisure activities are watching sports — particularly baseball, college football and NASCAR racing — either in-person or on TV.

Hartley first decided to run for City Council out of concern over the city’s future.

“I had very young kids when I first ran. I was concerned about where I grew up and what future my children might have,” he said. “I felt I had the skills and abilities to help solve some of the problems — particularly the financial issues. I have experience with budgets and managing complex projects, I’d earned an MBA with a specialization in finance so I felt I could help make a difference.”

The city’s finances have improved compared to a decade ago.

“We still have a ways to go, but we have made a lot of progress. It’s not just me. A lot of people have helped us get there,” he said.

Full name: William T. (Bill) Hartley

Age: 53

Education: BA, History & Political Science, Clemson University; MA, History, University of Alabama; MBA, Finance, King University

Current employer/job: Community Development Specialist, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development

Family: Married to Harriet Hartley, two children (Wilson and Rachel)

1. What makes you best suited to serve on the Bristol Virginia City Council? (100 word limit)

I have the knowledge, skills, and experience to deal with our city’s challenges. I am a lifelong resident of Bristol.

After graduating from Virginia High School, I earned degrees in history, political science, and a Masters of Business Administration. I have over 20 years of experience working in non-profit, higher education, and governmental settings, where I managed projects, created budgets, and monitored state and federal regulations. I am active in our community, working with many local and regional organizations. I have served on the city council for eight years, as both vice mayor and mayor for two years each.

2. How would you assess the city’s handling of its landfill crisis and what should be its priorities going forward? (150 word limit)

Since the fall of 2020, the city has spent millions of dollars to eliminate the fugitive emissions from the landfill. In consultation with DEQ and our consultants, the city drilled wells to capture the escaping gasses in 2021. The new wells did not eliminate the problem; however, they did reduce the frequency, intensity, and range of the landfill gasses.

The city is committed to implementing the items in the recent expert panel report and shutting down the landfill safely and responsibly. The city has recently discontinued trash disposal at the landfill, added additional cover, and ordered thermocouples to monitor temperatures. Despite the many unknowns, fixing the landfill will take longer and cost more than anyone would like to see. As our consultants develop timelines and cost estimates, these must be communicated clearly and effectively so the community will know what to anticipate as the landfill moves toward permanent closure.

3. Beyond the landfill, what are the two greatest challenges facing the city and what do you pledge to do to address them? (200 word limit)

One of the most critical functions of the city council is to conduct the city’s financial affairs. Fiscal stability and financial health are the foundation that allows the city to provide essential services, plan for the future, and carry out its day-to-day functions. While the city has made progress in its financial outlook, we must continue to be cautious and conservative in our finances, building upon the successful policies and principles that allowed us to make such progress. The city must continue to budget conservatively, use one-time revenues for one-time expenses and recurring revenues to pay for recurring expenses, set aside funds in an emergency reserve, and pay down our debt.

To make our city a good place to live, work, and visit, we should offer city services effectively and efficiently. To carry out these services, we need a fairly compensated, well-trained, and equipped workforce, especially for our police officers, firefighters, and teachers. We also need to be forward-looking and anticipate capital needs along the way. We must realize that funds spent on our employees, equipment, training, and maintaining facilities are not an expense but an investment in the future that will save funds over time.

4. What steps should be taken to improve relations with Bristol Tennessee? (100 word limit)

Bristol is unique in that it is two cities, but one community. Even though each city operates independently with its own budget, tax base, state laws, and goals, there are many areas of common interest to residents of both Bristols. The key to any relationship is frequent, effective, and open communication. While we will not always agree, we should seek out areas of mutual concern to discuss regularly. Among the issues of mutual concern that can bring city leaders together are the further development of our historic downtown, passenger rail service, homelessness, and beautification along West State Street.

