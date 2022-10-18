Fletcher seeks reelection to city School Board

During one of Steve Fletcher’s final conversations with his father, he was urged to seek another term on the city School Board and that, he said, was the “final push.”

Fletcher, 62, is seeking his second four-year term on the board after being appointed to fill an unexpired term and then winning election in 2018. He is one of four candidates seeking three seats on the Nov. 8 ballot. The others are Randy Alvis, Steven Gobble and Vanessa Guffey. Breanne Forbes Hubbard is unopposed in a special election for her seat.

Public service has long been a part of his family’s legacy, Fletcher said.

“I grew up in a family and it was pretty well understood we serve; we participate and we give back. I was taught to have a voice and pretty much everybody in my family have served on boards, civic clubs, those kinds of things,” Fletcher said. “I had some good mentors on the board and good people to learn from…I enjoy serving on the board. I was a product of the school system, as were my kids.”

Away from his job and attending to board activities, Fletcher is active playing tennis, pickleball, hunting, fishing and hiking.

And for more about five decades he has and continues to do yard work and cut firewood.

“I’ve been mowing yards since fourth grade and I mow to this day. It’s a hobby and I enjoy doing it,” he said. “I’ve mowed our church yard – it about 10 acres minus the building – for the past 15 years. I like being outside.

“I mowed my way through college. That’s how I met my wife,” Fletcher said. “I had about eight office yards on Euclid Avenue that I mowed [during] my last year in college. She was a dental assistant and worked for a dentist office and that was one of the yards I mowed. I told her she had ‘high aspirations going after the yard boy.’ I went in to get a drink of water and it was all over with.”

Name: Steven L. Fletcher

Age: 62

Education: Virginia High School, ETSU B.S. Engineering Technology; Lees McRae College, A.S. Natural Science.

Current employer/job: Wolf Hills Fabricators, fabrication sales

Family: Wife, two children

1. What makes you best suited to serve on the Bristol Virginia School Board? (100 word limit)

I have an engineering/manufacturing background. I do enjoy working on facility and technical issues associated with BVPS. I am a product of BVPS as are both of my children.

I am very rooted in this community and feel very connected. I am constantly focused on helping BVPS maintain and improve its status as an excellent school system in our area.

I also believe school systems are the center of a community's economic development. For our city to thrive, our school system must be superior.

2. Please list the two greatest challenges presently facing the city school system and what would you do to address them? (200 word limit)

Our greatest challenge is to assist the many students that lost instruction hours due to the pandemic. Many students also lost stability in their lives from lack of social and well-being that came from every day student life attending school. We need more counselors for mental/emotional support of these students. I support making more counselors available in all schools.

Secondly, we need to keep our students interested, encouraged, excited and challenged with academics. We must constantly remind them, this is the foundation for success and a chance to improve their life forever.

3. Should increasing funding for teachers and staff remain a priority for the School Board or should the focus shift to something else? Please explain your answer. (150 word limit)

Salaries and wages for all system employees will and should always be a priority. We are constantly challenged by surrounding counties and across our state line to maintain an attractive pay scale. We want to attract the highest quality teachers/instructors and very best employees possible.