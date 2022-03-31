Falling revenue drives interest in Steele Creek Golf Course revamp

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Despite a consistent loss of revenue, the Steele Creek Golf Course has, since 2021, received a steady budget increase.

In 2019, before the COVID pandemic, the actual expenditure reported in the Bristol, Tennessee 2022 Annual Budget report was $195,150, and the revenue, which can be found in the city’s 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, is documented to be $115,183.

This means the Steele Creek Golf Course recorded a loss of $79,000 for 2019. Since then, the city’s Steele Creek Golf Course actual expenditure has only grown. In 2021, it was reported at $235,520, and the revenue has decreased, with losses totaling around $80,000 a year.

Terry Napier, the Bristol, Tennessee director of Parks and Recreation, credits the spike in expenditure to the hiring of a groundsman and two part-time workers, as well as daily maintenance and upkeep.

“The biggest change is in wages. We have a full-time groundsperson, and we have two that we hired during the summer,” Napier said. “Back in 2020, actually, we spent $5,000 more than that boasted because we got hit with algae on a couple of greens and had to do a bunch of extra treatments.”

Napier pointed out that golf has had a dip in popularity over the past 10 years and that this is in part reflected in the decline of revenue at the golf course. However, he stressed that Steele Creek Golf Course is not meant to be competing with the private golf courses in the area.

“Golf play is down across the United States. It’s having a little resurgence right now, but as play declined over the last 10 years, revenue started to drop,” Napier said. “It’s always nice to make money, but that’s not what the city’s in [this for]. There’s not enough golfers, and there’s a hell of a lot of golf courses in Bristol.”

Napier believes that the use of the Steele Creek Golf Course will rise as we enter May and June.

The revenue and expenditure for 2022 have not yet been reported. Currently, the projected numbers show an expenditure of $247,749 and an expected revenue of $116,500.

The actual numbers will not be available until June 2022, when the city releases the year’s fiscal report.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.