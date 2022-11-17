Ethic Committee votes to send accusations against park manager to Tennessee Comptroller

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Ethics Committee voted unanimously to refer the personnel issues in an ethics complaint regarding allegations of mismanagement at Observation Knob Park to the Sullivan County mayor’s office.

The Ethics Committee complaint regarding Chris Ihrke’s time as manager of Observation Knob Park was presented by Rebecca Borowski, Jaima Helbert, and Trent Burgess, seasonal campers at Observation Knob Park.

The complaint brings up accusations including the use of a county vehicle for personal use, selling of county property on Facebook, wrecking a Sullivan County truck and not filing a police report, direct supervision of a significant other and use of at least two camping spots all season.

Dan Street, the Sullivan County attorney, explained that, in his legal opinion, the Ethics Committee has no authority to determine any measure of guilt or innocence and should not seek to get involved since County Mayor Richard Venable is already conducting an investigation into the allegations.

“The power of this committee, in this case, would be simply to refer it to the mayor. In the end, should you spend time to discuss and debate, the ultimate end result would be what is happening now without your involvement,” Street said. “I would strongly suggest that you do not allow this committee to venture into the ways that various departments are run in this county.”

During the Ethics Committee’s discussions, two amendments to the motion were presented and agreed on. The first amendment directs the Ethics Committee to forward allegations surrounding the conducting of a raffle to the district attorney’s office for further review.

Sullivan County Commissioner Cheryl Harvey emphasized it is important the allegations surrounding the conducting of the raffle be looked at and if there has been an illegal act committed that those responsible be held accountable.

“I think all the facts need to come out. All the information needs to come out. We need to be transparent,” Harvey said.

The second amendment to the motion refers all allegations of a financial nature within the ethics complaint to the Tennessee Comptroller’s office for review.

Bobby Russell, a circuit court clerk and a member of the Sullivan County Ethics Committee, explained there are too many allegations surrounding the misuse of funds to ignore.

“There’s a lot of smoke financially here,” Russell said. “I really believe that any financial portion of this report that’s been submitted to this committee should be referred to the Tennessee Comptroller’s office.”