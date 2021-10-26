EPA again monitoring air in response to odor complaints

The Environmental Protection Agency is again monitoring the Twin City’s air but, as before, hasn’t recorded any readings of concern, on-scene coordinator Myles Bartos said Monday.
The EPA returned last week and expects to remain through this week monitoring air quality in response to public complaints about offensive odors from the Bristol, Virginia landfill. The EPA collected six weeks of readings in June and July, documenting the presence of some chemicals, but not in high concentrations or exceeding any thresholds for safety, according to its previous report.
The Twin City’s two city councils have different agendas when they meet today, but both will focus on the odor problems at the Bristol, Virginia landfill.
“We are continuing an evaluation, looking at the air in the residential neighborhoods of Bristol, Virginia and Tennessee to see what is in the air, if there are hazardous constituents that may be at levels of a public health concern,” Bartos told the Bristol Herald Courier on Monday.
Asked about preliminary findings, Bartos said there have been no surprises.
“It’s fairly consistent with what we had last time. We have detections, but we knew that. I haven’t seen any of the analytical data yet from the lab, but based on what we’re seeing from the high-sensitivity meters in real time, we haven’t seen anything that is surprising or concerning,” Bartos said. “That being said, I know there are still odors. I’ve been there late at night and early in the morning, and I know it stinks. We’re just looking at what the concentrations are and if that’s above any thresholds for us.”
Six weeks of readings in June and July identified hydrogen sulfide, ammonia and VOCs [volatile organic compounds], according to the EPA’s final 334-page report, which was released earlier this month.
“We had detections but nothing above thresholds that my program would take an action on, in either duration or concentration. It’s challenging to explain it because it’s not just one number or one length of time. When you look at it holistically, the levels are not at levels that would trigger a response action,” Bartos said.
The EPA initially got involved at the request of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality but returned after hearing from concerned residents.
“There is nothing in our data that dictated that we needed to come back, but many of the community leaders were quite adamant in their concerns. I listened to them and basically took them at their word — that the odors appeared to be worse or were reported to be worse and conditions have apparently changed. It’s hard for me to know, so I ultimately agreed to come back for a second round,” he said.
This round of monitoring is occurring in a different season with different temperatures and air conditions at additional locations.
Bartos said he asked for community input on where the “worst areas” are, and that is where the measuring devices were placed.
“We’re doing real-time monitoring, so I can look at what levels are for each of the locations for the chemicals we’re looking at. Its live 24/7, and we have a lot of folks looking at it, including public health agencies like ATSDR [Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry], so we’re all looking at it. If we saw anything, we’d bring it up, but in the absence of anything of immediate concern, I’ll get all the data downloaded, get everything packaged and organized in a way that makes sense,” he said.
Monitoring is expected to conclude this week, Bartos said, with the report expected later this year.
