EPA again monitoring air in response to odor complaints

The Environmental Protection Agency is again monitoring the Twin City’s air but, as before, hasn’t recorded any readings of concern, on-scene coordinator Myles Bartos said Monday.

The EPA returned last week and expects to remain through this week monitoring air quality in response to public complaints about offensive odors from the Bristol, Virginia landfill. The EPA collected six weeks of readings in June and July, documenting the presence of some chemicals, but not in high concentrations or exceeding any thresholds for safety, according to its previous report.

“We are continuing an evaluation, looking at the air in the residential neighborhoods of Bristol, Virginia and Tennessee to see what is in the air, if there are hazardous constituents that may be at levels of a public health concern,” Bartos told the Bristol Herald Courier on Monday.

Asked about preliminary findings, Bartos said there have been no surprises.