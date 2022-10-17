 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early voting starts Wednesday in Tennessee

Early Voting

Sullivan County Office is one of three early voting locations for county residents. The Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and the Slater Center in Bristol are the other two locations.

 Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier

Early voting gets underway this week across Tennessee.

Voters in Sullivan County will be able to cast a ballot at one of three locations from Oct. 19 through Nov. 3, excluding Sundays. Polling locations are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Voters in Bristol, Tennessee will see just two contested races in the city, both of which are for seats on the City Council.

City Councilman Mark Hutton faces opposition from Eric Spicer for the council’s East District seat while incumbent Margaret Feierabend is challenged by David Warren for the council’s South District seat.

City Councilwoman Lea Powers runs unopposed in the West District.

The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education is getting two new faces as a result of this election. Candidates Jennifer Henson and Debbie Darnell join incumbent Jim Butcher as the three school board candidates who face no opposition.

Early voting in Sullivan County can be completed at the Election Commission Office in Blountville, the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport or the Slater Center in Bristol.

Polling locations will also be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

For more, visit www.scelect.org.

cshomaker@bristolnews.com

