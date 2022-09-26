Early voting opens the ballot box from September to November

A practice begun in Virginia during the height of the pandemic has become a convenient way for voters to cast ballots on a day convenient for them.

Early voting began across the state Friday Sept. 23. Virginia voters have until Saturday, Nov. 5 to take advantage of early voting before the Tuesday, Nov. 8 Election Day.

Derek Lyall, the Washington County, Virginia director of elections, explained early voting is one of the options that Virginia voters, who might miss out on Election Day, have at their disposal to cast their vote.

"If voters prefer to wait till Election Day, they'll have that opportunity they can go to their normal polling place and vote on Election Day. If voters would prefer to visit our office before Election Day and cast an early ballot, they certainly have that opportunity as well," Lyall said. "One benefit is that, you know, if they may be out of town on Election Day, this gives them the opportunity to come in and cast their ballot early."

Blakely A. Morris, the director of elections and general registrar for the city of Bristol, Virginia, highlighted that early voters will be voting on candidates to fill both a City Council seat and two School Board seats, one of which is a special election due to the vacancy left behind by now Bristol, Virginia Sheriff Tyrone Foster.

"We've never had a city council and school board race on a November ballot," Morris said. "They used to be in May."

The Virginia legislature changes the timing for municipal election from May to November in 2021.

Washington County, Virginia ballots include three mayoral races for residents of the towns of Saltville, Glade Spring, and Damascus. However, only Saltville's mayoral race is being contested, with incumbent Mayor Todd Young facing off against Stephen A. Henneger for the position.

Washington County municipal residents will also be voting on candidates to fill five town council seats. One in Damascus, one in Glade Spring, and two in Abingdon, one of which has an unexpired term set for December of 2024.

Both Washington County and Bristol voters will be casting votes in the race for the 9th District House of Representatives seat, which is being contested between longtime incumbent Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith and Democrat challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan.

Morris pointed out that so far, early voter turnout among Bristol, Virginia voters, who can turn in their ballots via a drive-thru, has been slow, but that he has a feeling it will pick up over the coming month.

"The drive-through has been great for us," Morris said. "It's a little slow right now, but I have a feeling it will pick up next month. The last two weeks are usually crazy."

Washington County, Virginia early voting polls are located at 1 Government Center Pl, Suite A, Abingdon, Virginia and are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bristol, Virginia election office drive-thru is adjacent to the Bristol, Virginia City Hall, which is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For those looking to vote on Election Day, the deadline to register in Virginia is October 17.