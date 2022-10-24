Early voting in Nov. 8 election starting to pick up

BRISTOL, Va. – A state-mandated shift of local elections from May to November, aimed at increasing voter interest, hasn’t generated too many takers across the region, but that appears to be changing.

With two weeks remaining until Election Day, about 5%, or less than 700, of Bristol Virginia’s 12,500 registered voters have cast ballots thus far. The ballot includes contested City Council and School Board races, plus the 9th District U.S. House of Representatives contest, General Registrar Blakely Morris said.

“It’s picked up a little bit and I expect it to pick up during this last two weeks,” Morris said Monday. “We’ve had about 350 vote here in the office. We’ve received back 300 ballots out of the almost 600 we sent out. We encourage everyone to get out and vote.”

During the past two weeks, the city has averaged between 15 and 30 in-person voters daily, state-generated data from the Virginia Public Access Project shows. That is more than double the daily average during the prior two weeks.

About 1,800 city voters participated in the May 2020 election featuring two seats on the City Council and School Board while a record 7,800 votes were cast in the November 2020 presidential election, which included the casino referendum and marked the first time early voting was allowed in Virginia.

While statewide rates are higher, low turnout appears to extend across much of Southwest Virginia except for Washington and Tazewell counties according to data from the Virginia Department of Elections compiled by VPAP.

In Washington County, about 6.6% of its 39,000 registered voters have cast ballots thus far, General Registrar Derek Lyall said Monday.

“It’s been going well. We’ve had 1,742 people vote early in person, which is down from last year’s gubernatorial election but not by much,” Lyall said. “We had 1,473 requests for absentee ballots so far, and we’ve already gotten over 850 of those back so far.”

The trend has been steady in Washington County, according to VPAP, with about 100 to 130 people voting each Monday through Friday.

In addition to the Congressional race, Washington County voters are casting ballots in four town elections – Abingdon, Damascus, Glade Spring and part of Saltville.

Town elections also dominate ballots across rural Southwest Virginia counties and turnout rates are generally lower than or on par with Bristol.

The exception is Tazewell County which has seen voting rates increase weekly and has nearly 1,600 votes cast thus far, VPAP figures show.

Eleven more days of early voting remain. Election offices will be open in Bristol from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Abingdon, including Saturdays Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

The deadline for the public to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 28 but the voter registration deadline has passed. However, unregistered prospective voters can register and vote a provisional ballot, which wouldn’t be counted on Election Day, but the following day when the Electoral Board completes its canvass, Morris said.