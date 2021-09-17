Early voting begins in Virginia election

Virginia residents hoping to cast their votes early for the Nov. 2 general election can start doing so today.

In-person early voting and absentee voting will take place at local election offices, including at Bristol Virginia City Hall. Registrar Penny Limburg in Bristol said Virginia has one of the longest early voting periods — at 45 days — in the country. This is the second year that voters have had a chance to vote early in Virginia, after early voting was allowed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

She expects about 30% of voters to use early voting.

Residents can go to City Hall at the corner of Lee and Scott streets to vote, and Limburg said voters do not need a reason to vote early. Both inside and drive-thru voting will be permitted. Residents are reminded to take their proper identification to vote. Face masks are also recommended.

Those who vote by mail are required to have a witness signature, which was not required last year.

Beginning today, people can vote between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the registrar’s office.