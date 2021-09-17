Early voting begins in Virginia election

Virginia residents hoping to cast their votes early for the Nov. 2 general election can start doing so today.
In-person early voting and absentee voting will take place at local election offices, including at Bristol Virginia City Hall. Registrar Penny Limburg in Bristol said Virginia has one of the longest early voting periods — at 45 days — in the country. This is the second year that voters have had a chance to vote early in Virginia, after early voting was allowed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
She expects about 30% of voters to use early voting.
Residents can go to City Hall at the corner of Lee and Scott streets to vote, and Limburg said voters do not need a reason to vote early. Both inside and drive-thru voting will be permitted. Residents are reminded to take their proper identification to vote. Face masks are also recommended.
Those who vote by mail are required to have a witness signature, which was not required last year.
Beginning today, people can vote between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the registrar’s office.
One difference this election is the size of the ballot, Limburg said. Previously, voters used a ballot that was 8 by 11 inches. A legal size ballot is being used for this election to allow all of the races to be included on one side.
For those affected by this year’s address changes in Bristol, Virginia, Limburg said the staff has been trained and have books that show both old and new addresses. She noted that 95 households have changed precincts due to address changes.
The biggest race on the ballot is for governor. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat, faces Republican Glenn A. Youngkin and Libertarian Princess Blanding. Current Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, is unable to run for reelection, per state law.
Republican Winsome E. Sears and Democrat Hala S. Ayala are battling it out to become the next lieutenant governor. Current Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, faces Republican Jason S. Miyares for his seat.
Several local constitutional office seats are also on the ballot. With the recent retirement of Bristol Virginia Sheriff David Maples, Charles Thomas and R. Tyrone Foster are competing to become the city’s next sheriff. Three candidates are seeking the commissioner of revenue’s position, including Steven E. Gobble Jr., Cloe Eva Barker and Franklin M. “Neal” Osborne.
There are also positions, including treasurer and commonwealth’s attorney, in Bristol that are unopposed. State Senate and delegate seats are also on the ballot, though many are also unopposed.
Several local seats are on the Washington County ballot, but many also have no competition. In contested races, Thomas D. Musick and Debbie E. Anderson are seeking a School Board seat in District E. In District G, Jennifer D “Jenny” Nichols and Tracey Dalton Mercier are seeking seats. Robert D. Van de Vuurst and Charles E. Fields are competing for a seat with an unexpired term on the Damascus Town Council.
