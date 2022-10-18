Eads says Bristol's homeless situation is a 'crisis'

BRISTOL, Va. — Calling the Twin City’s current homeless situation a “crisis,” Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads urged an all-hands approach to addressing the multi-faceted issue.

Speaking to about 50 members of the noon Rotary Club Tuesday at the Bristol Train Station, Eads revealed he spent several nights this summer downtown speaking with about 100 homeless people in an effort to learn more about what brought them to Bristol, to this point in their lives and to try and formulate solutions.

He related a story of one encounter with a young man and woman on State Street about 10 p.m., one evening.

“I asked if there was anything I could do to help. She looked at me and said, ‘there’s nothing you can do to help me.’ I asked why and she went through this tirade about her drug addiction. She was just getting out of jail, I think she did some time in Sullivan County. Her family didn’t want her, and she had nowhere to turn,” he said. “The thing that struck me the most was she said, ‘why do you want to help someone like me?’”

Eads said he gave her information about local mental health providers.

“When you ask ‘why would you help someone like me?’ that tells me she’d been turned down for help multiple times. She probably never had a chance from the moment she was born. She probably had a mother and father who didn’t take care of her. If she was lucky she was raised by her grandparents — otherwise she would have been in foster care. She had no stability,” he said.

He also encountered four men who all said they wanted a job. And while they did pick up applications from the city of Bristol, Virginia, none followed through with turning them in.

The Twin City’s homeless population has grown of late. Eads estimates there may be 300 to 400 people without a permanent residence in the Bristol area, including a large encampment of more than 100 near Sugar Hollow Park in Washington County.

He compared the local situation with the city of Portland, Oregon, which has seen its homeless population skyrocket while the city continues to throw millions of dollars at the problem. The city has budgeted $255 million for programs and support for about 6,000 homeless people — about $42,500 apiece.

“We have failed to give people the mental health interventions they need when they’re younger. We’ve failed to recognize we need to provide opportunities for people who have not had opportunities — whether that’s a job, education or skill training,” he said. “We need to start addressing these issues when people are in their teens because that is when they’re most at risk.”

Eads said the vast majority of those 100-plus homeless he spoke with were age 30 or younger. Most had been in prison, didn’t graduate from high school and had mental health and addiction issues.

“We have a crisis in Bristol. I have people call every week saying they’ll never come back downtown because of the homeless situation,” he said. “I have business people talking about the problems homeless people create in front of their storefronts. They have no place to use the bathroom so where do they go? Anywhere they can.”

The cities are at a crossroads Eads said, and need to decide if the answer is more money, resources, laws and policing or offering less assistance, food and shelter.

He said it will require local governments, nonprofit agencies, businesses and individuals working collaboratively to address the problem.

“Those are the questions we have to ask. How do we do it so we aren’t creating a bigger problem? How do we do it so we get a handle on our current problem and make sure we’re actually helping people who want to be helped?” he said. “At the end of the day, the people who do not want to be helped do not need to be in our community.

“That’s a harsh thing to say but, if you’re not willing to help yourself, we cannot be willing to help you,” Eads said. “We have to take a stand somewhere at some time and make some tough decisions moving forward. I think we have to decide where do we cut the help off, where do we cut it off in a manner that is humane and reasonable yet gives us an opportunity to help those who want to help themselves.”