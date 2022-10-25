Eads: Landfill solutions could top $40 million

BRISTOL, Va. — The ultimate cost of resolving Bristol Virginia’s landfill issues could easily exceed $40 million, City Manager Randy Eads told the City Council Tuesday.

A series of upcoming projects to comply with recommendations made by landfill experts assembled by the state are expected to cost at least $20 million, and potentially more, Eads said. That work is expected to be completed during this current and the next fiscal year.

That is in addition to $5 million that has already been expended and another $7 million in contracts that were approved Tuesday to bring more and more dirt cover to the quarry landfill.

In addition, there is an expected $5 million shortfall in the city’s solid waste budget during the current fiscal year because the landfill no longer has a revenue stream.

“We have a significant number of projects that are ongoing that require extensive engineering and consulting services and that is expensive,” Eads said. “Over the next several months we will be back before you seeking supplemental appropriations to cover many of these costs.”

The city has to install sidewall odor mitigation, improve landfill gas extraction, weekly surface emission testing, install plates, install thermal couplings to measure heat within the waste mass, install monitoring wells, install a geo-synthetic cover and develop a storm water management plan.

“We have started on the design of every single one of these items. The costs we do not know yet. I have an early estimate that those costs will be upwards of $20 million probably closer to $30 million. We have a significant amount of funds we’ll need to spend over the next years in order to accomplish all these goals,” Eads told the council.

“We’ve had some good few years as it relates to revenues over expenses, but I can tell you, looking at these numbers, we are looking at some very dire circumstances for the city as we continue to move forward through this project.”

The city has about $8 million in federal COVID relief funds that can be spent on this work and $2 million coming from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, through an act of the General Assembly.

In response to a question, Eads said the city will likely have to raid its unassigned fund balance for part of the funds.

Council also encouraged him to seek any state or federal relief that might be available.

“Bristol Virginia has been through the gauntlet with financials, going back to before any of us were here [on council]… Every time we’ve had a tough issue, we’ve been able to work hard to figure it out,” Mayor Anthony Farnum said. “I know the financial side of this does not look good, but I know what we have to do. I’m still confident that we will figure it out. It’s not going to be a fun conversation …The council back then made tough financial decisions years ago — and they were unpopular — but you all did that and got us back on track.”

The city stopped accepting waste at the landfill in September, eliminating the lone revenue stream for the facility.

The $5 million shortfall includes a projected $2.84 million in lost trash disposal fees for this fiscal year and the cost for professional services is expected to be $2.25 million more than the $600,000 originally budgeted, Eads said.

The landfill is being operated by a “skeleton crew” of 12 employees with supplemental help from public works employees, Eads said. They currently have seven vacancies at the landfill and plan not to fill some of those positions.

During its meeting the council approved three contracts with two local companies to bring in a combined 160,000 cubic yards of different types of dirt — at a combined cost of $6.8 million — for work including the sidewall liner mitigation work.

The city also issued a statement Tuesday regarding that work.

It reads, “The city is aware of the odor issues currently emanating from the landfill and is working with SCS Engineers on mitigation efforts. The odors often times intensify with changes in temperatures and weather patterns, which the city cannot control.

“SCS Engineering is in the process of designing a more permanent solution with the construction of a sidewall odor mitigation system. The city anticipates having this project out to bid by Nov. 7, and the city anticipates the completion of a portion of the pilot sidewall odor mitigation system by Dec. 31. This initial portion of the sidewall odor mitigation system will be located at the western chimney area of the landfill.”