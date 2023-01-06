 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Down to 12: City manager candidate pool shrinks

The number of candidates still alive in the quest for Bristol, Tennessee’s new city manager is down to 12.

In a called work session Friday, the Bristol Tennessee City Council selected a dozen semi-finalists who will move on to the next phase of evaluations. An executive from the national recruiting firm hired by the city to conduct the search presented to council a condensed group of candidates Friday, Jon Luttrell, the city’s director of community relations said.

Following an overview of the candidates and discussion of their backgrounds and credentials, council selected semi-finalists.

The semi-finalists will now be asked to complete a written questionnaire and recorded video interview, which council will evaluate in selecting finalists for in-person interviews.

Council will reconvene in a called work session Jan. 23 to select finalists, who will then be called to in-person interviews likely held in early-to-mid February, Luttrell said.

In total, the recruiter received 51 applications from 25 different states for the position currently held by Bill Sorah. Sorah announced his retirement in September but said he would remain in the position until council could find a replacement.

