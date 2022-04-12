District 1 candidates discuss plans for county

Meet two of the three candidates for District 1 Sullivan County Commissioner, all Republicans. The victor in the May 3 Republican primary will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 general election.

Early voting can be done at the Sullivan County Election Commission office in Blountville from April 13 to 28, or at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and the Slater Center in Bristol from April 21 to 28.

Only select races — primarily Bristol districts and contested races — are featured in this series.

Tamra Jessee

Candidate Tamra Jessee did not submit a questionnaire.

Sabrina S. Brown

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? I moved here in 1989 and fell in love with the people and community of Sullivan County. I have worked hard to give back to the community and provide employment opportunities. I raised my two sons here in Sullivan County. My sons attended public schools, as my grandchildren do now.

What makes you qualified for office? I have three decades of financial experience. I have also held down three and four jobs at one time to make ends meet. I am not a stranger to hard work.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? I shall hold the voters’ concerns to the highest regard. I will work to reduce unnecessary spending while maintaining the quality of government services needed. I want to reach out to industries that would add to our community and workforce. I will encourage more vocational training in all areas of employment at the middle school and high school levels. I will allocate as much as possible to the education of our youth and the future of Sullivan County. I believe that you do not need a college education to get a job. I will support multigenerational businesses along with new businesses.

Tourism and recreation are important to our economy. Let us make Sullivan County a day-trip destination for the region. I would like to provide resource information to those vacationing or moving into our area. How do we keep people coming here? By making Sullivan County the best that we can. I am fighting for the heritage, present and future of our county.

I would like to bring awareness to domestic violence — also suicide awareness for our youth, adults and especially our military. I will help to budget money the best possible way without letting one part fall by the wayside. We cannot fund all the money for one project or one budget; we must have funds to repair a pothole, replace a guardrail after an accident or for our first responders when there is an emergency. I will make decisions to fund the proper amounts needed to meet the needs of all departments while protecting the taxpayers from paying more taxes to the best of my abilities.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? There is always a solution, and I am willing to work with my fellow commissioners to find the best allocation of funds possible. I know I am not the smartest person in the room, and we all can learn something from one another. We each have something to offer.

What makes us special is not just the majestic mountains, our picturesque lake and rolling fields. Our greatest asset is our people, the heartbeat of Sullivan County. I will not take my responsibility lightly and will listen to the voice of the community. I will hold the office with dignity, honesty and hard work. I believe in the right to live, worship, to bear arms and especially the right to vote. We each have a voice; let it be heard by voting for the candidate you know will do the best job.

I am a charter member of the Tennessee Marina Association and a volunteer charter member of Holston Valley Rescue Squad. I am a member of Painter Creek Church of Christ.

David Hayes

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? I am a lifelong resident of Bluff City. I am a proud graduate of Sullivan East High School. I am a husband and a father of one. My daughter is currently attending East High School.

What makes you qualified for office? I have been employed with the Sullivan County Highway Department since 2017. My day-to-day operations serving the citizens through the highway department gives me a unique perspective as to what is needed in our community.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? If elected, I will work closely with the highway commissioner and the sheriff’s department to make sure our public safety and infrastructure is a priority. Most importantly, I will listen to your needs and concerns and be your voice on county issues.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? I love my community and will do everything in my power to make it a better place to live and work.