Developer defends proposed Fox Meadows single-family units before City Council

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A developer told the Bristol Tennessee City Council during a Tuesday work session his project is being targeted with misinformation and used the presentation on a proposed annexation and residential expansion of the Fox Meadows neighborhood to attempt to set the record straight.

Jerome Malinay, the developer of the $60 million, 23-acre development off Beaver Creek Road, addressed concerns City Council has received regarding the project during his presentation. City officials said they have received eight phone calls and several letters from current Fox Meadow residents expressing either concern or support for the rezoning and the housing development

“First thing that came out was the developer is from Texas. He’s coming in and swooping in to do this development and running out. Well, I’m 60 years old. Been here since I was 2 years old. So I’ve got 58 years’ worth of roots here,” Malinay said. “I’ve got developments in Virginia, Tennessee, [the] Carolinas and Georgia. Eighty percent of which are within a 100-mile radius of here.”

Malinay pointed out to City Council that in the petition being circulated by residents of Fox Meadows who oppose the development, they express support for the construction of single-family dwellings.

“One thing in the petition I want to note when it gets to you: It says, ‘We do not oppose additional single-family homes as was laid out in the original development plan,’ and that’s what’s being developed here,” Malinay said.

Malinay highlighted he has the single-family unit stipulation written into his contract with the construction company, which will be developing the Fox Meadows extension.

“I’m under contract with national builders coming in,” Malinay said. “My contract specifically states single-family dwellings.”

Vince Turner, the vice mayor of Bristol, Tennessee, believes that, in the long run, current residents of Fox Meadows will benefit from the expansion of their neighborhood.

“At the end of the day, wherever you build your home, and wherever your neighborhood is, if there is other property that is surrounding it at any point in time, unless it’s your property, it can become something else, and it may be developed, and that’s just part of life,” Turner said. “I think as far as property values and everything else, they are going to see a benefit.”

Council member Margaret Feierabend expressed that she believes council should do a better job in the future of publicizing these less formal proceedings to give interested citizens the opportunity to attend and participate.

“What would have been good in thinking about the future is, once it goes on the agenda, to put out notices to give people the opportunity before we do the resolution,” Feierabend said. “People could have come and learned a little bit more in a little less formal setting. I’m sure people would appreciate this.”

In total, the number of single-family units that would be added to Fox Meadows would be 176, which would bring the total number of homes in the neighborhood to 308.

The next step for the project is the preliminary plat input from various city departments regarding infrastructure and safety requirements.

The Bristol Tennessee City Council will vote on the revised land rezoning proposal at its next City Council meeting Tuesday, June 7. If passed, the plan will then return to the Bristol Regional Planning Commission for review.

