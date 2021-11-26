DEQ email calls landfill situation 'dire'

BRISTOL, Va. — A recent Virginia Department of Environmental Quality email termed a situation with pumps at the Bristol, Virginia landfill as “dire,” prompting City Council action this week.

DEQ initially sent the city a warning letter May 27 after its inspectors found issues with the gradient water pump and leachate system during an April 16 inspection. The warning letter directed the city to resolve the issue or face financial penalties.

During another on-site visit this month, inspectors learned nothing had been done regarding the pumps, prompting DEQ Regional Director Jeffrey Hurst to express concern to City Manager Randy Eads in a Nov. 5 email.

“As you know we had some folks onsite again yesterday, however concentrating on the solid waste program areas during this visit. After their visit yesterday, it was brought to my attention the dire situation we have looming with the condition of the gradient control and leachate pumps,” Hurst wrote in the email.

“I fully recognize all the attention and efforts that have been made toward addressing the odor issues at the landfill but additionally we have a serious issue looming with these pumps. I cannot stress to you enough the urgency that is needed to address these absolutely critical infrastructure systems, immediately,” Hurst wrote.