DEQ declines to pull city landfill permit

Rev. Sam Weddington, who was among those who submitted the initial letter, responded to Paylor.

“On behalf of myself and those I work with, I very much want to thank you for taking the time to write this response. Truly, we appreciate your attention. As you suggest in your letter, we, too, will wait and watch to see whether the city of Bristol, Virginia can return the landfill to a state of compliance. Believe me when I tell you that we are truly desirous of such a positive outcome,” Weddington wrote.

In the letter, the DEQ director also cited the city’s current efforts to complete a series of gas wells, connect them to the existing gas collection system and install pumps to remove excess water.

“Unfortunately, in the near term, with such activity and weather patterns this time of year, there will likely be an increase in odors until all of the landfill gas enhancements are complete and fully functioning,” he wrote.

That work is expected to be completed in December.

Weddington also asked the DEQ to advocate for whatever relief the city can provide to needy residents in the area.