BRISTOL, Tenn. — Skaters, community members and leaders from both Bristols attended a feedback session Wednesday night looking at potential locations for a new skate park.

Hosted by Bristol, Tennessee and consultants hired to select the best site for a new park, the input session centered around analyzing maps of three city-owned sites proposed for a new skate park — Defriece Park, Rooster Front Park and a site between Columbia Road and Weaver Pike.

“Defriece just checks all the boxes, and I think unanimously everybody agreed,” said Terry Napier, the city’s director of parks and recreation.

If you ask longtime Bristol resident Michael Foy, 44, who has been skating in Bristol for three decades, he’s been saying Defriece Park is a prime spot for a skate park since the ‘90s.

“Defriece Park, without a doubt,” Foy said when asked if he had a clear-cut favorite. “I’ve been saying it since 1994 … It’s one of the best parks we have in Bristol that doesn’t get used at all.”

According to Napier, council is being asked to approve $1 million in the upcoming fiscal budget for construction of a new skate park. Advocacy group Skate Bristol has applied for a $300,000 grant to benefit the project.

“A certain degree of grassroots fundraising has to happen in order for the actual grant to kick in, but we are hoping to get told in June whether or not we are going to be approved,” said George Linke, founder of Skate Bristol. “The city is footing a large portion of the bill, but they also see that the community is here and we are engaged in trying to do our own part, so hopefully it makes it easier for their decision making process when they see there’s an engaged community that wants this, that will take care of it and actually use it.”

Napier said he feels pretty confident that city council will support the project, one Tearston Bays, president of Skate Bristol, feels will have a positive impact on the community.

“It’ll definitely be a good impact, I know that,” Bays said. “It’ll bring a lot of people out here that want to learn. They’ll have a good place to do it — a friendly place to do it.”

For Foy, it’s somewhat surreal to see the city rally behind the skate community with such support for a new park, one that is in the works because construction at Tennessee Middle School closed the old park, sparking a temporary one at Rooster Front.

“When I was a teenager, [skating] was frowned upon,” Foy said. “We were not accepted anywhere communally. Now, it’s different. Everybody’s accepted and it’s more considered a sport.”

Foy and others feel that once a new park is built, it will draw skaters from around the region and benefit the local economy.

“I’ll drive two, three hours away just to go skateboarding, without even thinking about it,” Foy said. “To think I could drive 10 minutes, that’s killer.”