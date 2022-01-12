Davis takes oath of office as new Wise County commonwealth’s attorney

Steven Craig Davis took the oath of office to serve as commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the city of Norton in a courtroom filled with family, friends and supporters Wednesday.

Davis, formerly the chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the city of Norton, moved into the commonwealth’s attorney role after Chuck Slemp announced that he will be stepping down to serve as Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia.

“Serving as chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton has been one of the greatest honors of my life. My top priority will always be to seek justice in every single case,” Davis said in a press release. “I have been and will always remain a constant advocate for our men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day for our communities.”

Davis was joined by his wife Julie, daughter Amelia and several other members of his family.

A 2003 graduate of Clintwood High School, Davis has lived in Wise County since 2012. In 2009, Davis graduated from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise with a double major in history and Spanish foreign studies. He then attended the Appalachian School of Law, where he graduated Cum Laude in 2012. Davis joined the Wise County and City of Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in January of 2016.