Dance company expands with grant from VCEDA

Expanding opportunities for students from six months and older to learn to dance or to dance competitively is the goal of Elite Motion Dance Company, Inc., in Lebanon, according to owner Jasmine Adams.

Elite Motion Dance Company, Inc., was a recent recipient of a $10,000 Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Seed Capital Matching Grant.

“Elite Motion Dance Company, Inc., provides many opportunities for Southwest Virginia families to explore the field of dance and fitness, while at the same time creating jobs,” Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel, said. “The new business projects three full-time employees and five part-time employees within five years.”

Adams currently has as many as 60 regular students who range in age from six months to 18 years and just recently started an adult fitness and conditioning group. Additionally, she manages a competitive dance team which competes March to May in several age divisions. Training for the competitive teams, however, she said is a year-round initiative.

In opening the studio, Adams said Elite Motion Dance Company brought a high level of dance to the area.

“It is our hope to give dancers high quality training to be used to help them get scholarships, dance on a college team, dance professionally, or even have a career as dance instructors,” Adams said. “Elite Motion Dance is a studio for dancers of all ages and abilities. Our hope is that while dancing with our studio, that our students feel welcomed and encouraged to grow both in dance and in life.”

Adams said she used the VCEDA grant to put in all new mirrors and to renovate part of the lobby area to create another studio space. The installation of new ballet barres and a spray tan booth were additional renovations made to the business location.

“Before the grant, we were a one-room studio and did not expect to grow like we did,” Adams said. “We were running out of space and getting the grant allowed me to be able to do more.”

Adams worked with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) in developing her application to VCEDA and received a letter of support from the Russell County Industrial Development Authority.

“On behalf of the Russell County IDA, I would like to thank VCEDA for their partnership on this project,” Ernie McFaddin, Russell County IDA chairman, said. “We are very excited about the opportunities that Elite Motion will offer to the children in our communities. The programs offered by Elite Motion provide a great mechanism to grow the character and confidence of our younger generation. It is our hope that their business will prosper for many years to come.”

The business is located at 383 Technology Park Drive in Lebanon.