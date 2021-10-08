Damascus reopens transient lodging, tables new rules

DAMASCUS, Va. — Damascus Town Council struck down proposals to change the rules of transient lodging at Thursday’s council meeting.

“I think we need to let this situation cool down,”‘ said Town Council member Beaty Jackson. “This is a hornet’s nest.”

Earlier this year, a committee spent five months preparing a new list of rules for property owners who rent lodging to transient — or temporary — visitors, who typically stay overnight or a few days.

Damascus relies on tourism for its economy. The town’s tourist traffic is driven by its proximity to the Virginia Creeper Trail, Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, Appalachian Trail and the nearby Cherokee National Forest.

Newly appointed Town Council member Robert Van de Vuurst headed the committee that studied the transient lodging issue.

Van de Vuurst also cast the lone vote against Jackson’s motion to table the issue.

“There are more important issues,” Jackson said. “Neighbors aren’t talking to each other. People aren’t being civil about it.”

Some citizens have complained that they don’t like being neighbors next to houses that are continually rented by strangers.