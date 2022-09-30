Damascus, Abingdon town council candidates to attend forum

The League of Women Voters of Washington County, Virginia is sponsoring two forums for town council candidates.

The Damascus forum will be held at the Old Mill Inn Monday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. The Abingdon forum will be held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m.

Before the forum, audience members may submit written questions in person. Questions will be selected that reflect a variety of topics and issues.

The Damascus Town Council candidates who will participate in the Oct. 10 forum are Thomas Folz, Jesse Kokotek, Scott Smith and Jack McCrady as well as the candidate for mayor Katie Lamb.

The Abingdon Town Council candidates who will participate in the Oct. 18 forum are Wayne Austin, Donna Quetsch, Eddie Copenhaver, Derek Webb and Dwyane Anderson (who is running in a special election).

The moderator is Dr. Rene Rodgers.

The Glade Spring town council and mayor candidates are uncontested.

The League also provides the website VOTE411.org which provides profiles of the town council candidates of Glade Spring as well as Abingdon and Damascus, and the Ninth District Congressional candidates as well as candidates’ answers to questions asked by the League.