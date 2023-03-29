ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County’s Board of supervisors said Tuesday the $30 million construction and renovation of the County Courthouse is impacting other aspects of its spending plan.

Along the way on Tuesday, the board set next year’s real estate tax rate to remain the same — at 60 cents per $100 of assessed value and gave preliminary approval to a balanced 2023-24 budget prepared by County Administrator Jason Berry and his staff.

That flat rate reflects the county’s strict spending and saving standards plus working on next year’s balanced budget, officials said.

Still, next year’s budget has been described by the board and Berry as “very tight” — with little wiggle room, as the county continues to grapple with paying for the renovation and expansion of the courthouse.

“Without the courthouse, we could fund everything that’s been asked for — and have money left over,” said Supervisor Randy Pennington.

“We don’t have a money tree,” Pennington added.

Berry echoed that sentiment.

“My recommendations have not been to fund more, more and more,” Berry said. “The party’s over.”

Board Chairman Saul Hernandez said servicing the debt on the courthouse construction will remain a financial priority.

“The citizens of Washington County voted to take the more expensive route,’ Hernandez said, referring to the 2019 vote on whether to rebuild the courthouse — or move operations to an old Kmart building, deemed a cheaper alternative by the Board of Supervisors.

“That’s not what we chose to do,” Hernandez said. “That’s why we are what we are … It’s not sour grapes. It’s just reality.”

The chairman referenced the current construction of the courthouse on Abingdon’s Main Street, too.

“That’s what we wanted — what we’re getting over there, you known, with the big crane,” Hernandez said. “That’s what everybody wanted. Now, we’ve got to pay for it — double what we would have otherwise.”

Also Tuesday the board balanced funds in the current budget just-in-case expenses that come along.

On Tuesday, the board spent more than $42,000 in what’s left of its contingency funds for the current year.

That included $2,000 to Fairview, a living history museum near Abingdon and $5,000 to help promote the Fiddlin’ at the Fairgrounds at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon in June.

The board also approved spending more than $36,000 to help with overtime pay for employees of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.