 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Courthouse plans get final approval, '$6M over budget'

  • Updated
  • 0
Washington Co Courthouse 01

The Elliott Building was demolished to make room for a new section of the Washington County Courthouse.

 David Crigger | Bristol Herald Courier

The Washington County Board of Supervisors gave a final green light Tuesday to renovate and expand the Washington County Courthouse.

The project is now $27,885,975 — about a third higher than originally anticipated a couple of years ago, due to rising materials and labor costs.

“We’re $6 million over budget,” Board Chairman Saul Hernandez said.

The agreement passed Tuesday now includes a contingency stipulation that says any changes above $25,000 will require approval by a representative of the board.

The board approved naming two supervisors — Randy Pennington and Dwayne Ball, both members of the courthouse committee — to serve as representatives.

Ball said “the key” is to have someone “on the board’s behalf” review any major changes to the project as it goes along.

In turn, County Manager Jason Berry suggested Kevin Hill, the county’s director of general services, should provide monthly updates on the courthouse project at meetings of the Board of Supervisors.

People are also reading…

Groundbreaking for the project is slated for July 5 — a date Supervisor Phillip McCall questioned, saying that it appears to be late in the year.

Yet Berry said the staging for the construction will be underway immediately, as will preparing the foundation of the new building.

The new building at the courthouse is slated to be completed in 2024 while all renovations to the existing courthouse are slated to be complete by Jan. 15, 2025.

If the project falls behind, the contractor, BurWil Construction, could be fined $1,000 per day, Berry said.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP commission candidates discuss candidacies

GOP commission candidates discuss candidacies

BRISTOL, Tenn. — GOP candidates running for the Sullivan County Board of Commissioners discussed why voters should choose them during the May 3 primary election Monday at a Bristol Tennessee Republicans meeting at the Bristol Cafe & Market.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jeff Bezos suggests China could have 'leverage' over Musk's Twitter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts