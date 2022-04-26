Courthouse plans get final approval, '$6M over budget'

The Washington County Board of Supervisors gave a final green light Tuesday to renovate and expand the Washington County Courthouse.

The project is now $27,885,975 — about a third higher than originally anticipated a couple of years ago, due to rising materials and labor costs.

“We’re $6 million over budget,” Board Chairman Saul Hernandez said.

The agreement passed Tuesday now includes a contingency stipulation that says any changes above $25,000 will require approval by a representative of the board.

The board approved naming two supervisors — Randy Pennington and Dwayne Ball, both members of the courthouse committee — to serve as representatives.

Ball said “the key” is to have someone “on the board’s behalf” review any major changes to the project as it goes along.

In turn, County Manager Jason Berry suggested Kevin Hill, the county’s director of general services, should provide monthly updates on the courthouse project at meetings of the Board of Supervisors.

Groundbreaking for the project is slated for July 5 — a date Supervisor Phillip McCall questioned, saying that it appears to be late in the year.

Yet Berry said the staging for the construction will be underway immediately, as will preparing the foundation of the new building.

The new building at the courthouse is slated to be completed in 2024 while all renovations to the existing courthouse are slated to be complete by Jan. 15, 2025.

If the project falls behind, the contractor, BurWil Construction, could be fined $1,000 per day, Berry said.

