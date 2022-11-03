Court hears arguments on motion to dismiss part of city landfill lawsuit

ABINGDON, Va. – Attorneys for both Bristols presented oral arguments Thursday on a Bristol Virginia motion to dismiss part of a federal lawsuit filed by its sister city.

Bristol Tennessee filed its lawsuit in May, claiming the city and its residents have been negatively impacted by widespread foul emissions and other concerns related to the Bristol Virginia landfill. Both sides are operating under a temporary injunction as Bristol Virginia takes steps to comply with recommendations from a group of experts empaneled by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

Bristol Virginia submitted the partial motion to dismiss in August, asserting Bristol Tennessee should not have included a claim for public nuisance and that claim was abrogated, or superseded, by the Virginia Waste Management Act.

At the conclusion of the hour-long motions hearing, Judge James P. Jones said he would consider the matter and issue a ruling later.

In its brief supporting the motion, Bristol Virginia asserts the public nuisance claim “demonstrates plaintiff’s desire for protracted litigation to squeeze every dime it can out of Bristol Virginia and its citizens.”

On Thursday attorney Erin Ashwell, representing Bristol Virginia, argued that portion of the lawsuit should be dismissed because “the General Assembly abrogated common law public nuisance claims arising from the negligent operation of landfills” through the language of Virginia’s Waste Management Act.

She further argued the General Assembly delegated the responsibility for carrying out the policies and regulations to the director of the Department of Environmental Quality.

Attorney Michael Lacy countered that the act didn’t repeal or supersede common law claims and one of the reasons the action was filed was because the state and DEQ hadn’t taken steps to properly regulate the landfill.

Lacy argued nothing precludes Bristol Tennessee from recouping its expenditures to protect its interests and citizen welfare from the effects of the landfill.

Bristol Tennessee contends the Waste Management Act allows the state to issue permits to operate a landfill but the permit “shall not convey or establish any property rights or any exclusive privilege, nor shall it authorize any injury to private property or any invasion of personal rights or any infringement of federal, state, or local law or regulation.”

Lacy also said attorneys for Bristol Virginia were asking Judges Jones to make new law if he ruled in their favor.

In a related matter, attorney Justin Howard advised the court that Bristol Virginia had been working with Virginia DEQ on the language of a consent order and both sides had agreed to all the substantive issues in regards to complying with the recommendations of the expert panel. He acknowledged there was a disagreement and the matter had been referred to the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Asked about the specifics of the disagreement, Howard said that was a confidential matter.

A spokesperson for Miyares office declined to respond to questions from the Bristol Herald Courier, saying the DEQ was its client.