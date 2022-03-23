County to spend $600K for cell service on hiking trails

ABINGDON, Va. — Broadband services could be coming to the most remote portions of the Virginia Creeper Trail.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors has approved spending up to $610,000 to pay a consulting firm to set up a plan to establish the service on the eastern half of the Virginia Creeper Trail and the most remote sections of the Mendota Trail, a rail-trail project that is still under construction.

On Tuesday, the board approved a motion by Vice Chair Mike Rush, seconded by Supervisor Dwayne Ball, to authorize County Administrator Jason Berry to hire Ernest & Young, a firm specializing in broadband infrastructure and in connecting governments with fiber-optic and cellphone service providers.

This move could impact a few residents who live along the rail-trails, but also tourists who visit the region, Rush said.

“This is the 21st century … and people don’t expect to look down at their phone and see nothing,” Rush said.

The contract gives Berry up to $610,000 of federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to install a pilot program to provide broadband services.

Those trail areas include spots along the lower eastern end of the Virginia Creeper Trail at Green Cove, Taylors Valley and Creek Junction, as well as the upper end of the Mendota Trail near Mendota and the North Fork of the Holston River.

Berry expressed concern that trail users could not access even text messages at some spots.

“There’s a lot of challenges for cellphone calls — and event texts — on the Creeper Trail for emergency services,” Berry said.

The plan is to focus on having broadband services on the Virginia Creeper Trail from Damascus to the Grayson County border at Whitetop Station, according to Berry.

The Mendota Trail plan calls for making sure the Mendota Trail has coverage from Trestle No. 4 to Mendota Road.

Ernest & Young is expected to contact service providers on the county’s behalf.

“And these folks know the players for the fiber and cell,” Berry said.

The firm could also negotiate on behalf of Washington County to apply for federal grants to install such services, Berry said.

