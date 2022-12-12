County to consider draft abortion ordinance Tuesday

The issue of whether or not an abortion clinic will be allowed in Washington County, Virginia appears on the agenda of Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

The board will consider a draft of an ordinance by County Attorney Lucy Phillips that would outline zoning requirements for where any proposed abortion clinic could be allowed in the county.

If the board reaches a consensus, the draft ordinance would be forwarded to the county’s Planning Commission for continued review, recommendation and public hearing, Phillip said.

At the earliest, the Planning Commission would study the proposed ordinance in January and then pass on its recommendation to the Board of Supervisors to review on first reading and hold a public hearing in February, Phillips said.

Dozens of people spoke both for and against abortion at the Tuesday Nov. 8 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, which voted 5-2 to pass a resolution saying the board did not favor having an abortion clinic located in Washington County. Still, at the same meeting, the board instructed Philips to draft the zoning ordinance.

“The resolution speaks for itself,” Phillips said.

This draft defines that abortion clinics would be allowed in limited business districts, but must be located 1,500 feet from schools, churches or other abortion clinics, among other restrictions, Philips said. “It’s definitely a matter that has generated end a lot of public interest.”

The public is invited to speak at Tuesday’s meeting but it may be late in the evening before the opportunity to speak arrives. The meeting has a lengthy agenda with eight public hearings and a closed session – even before public comments.

Board Vice Chairman Mike Rush voted against the resolution as did Supervisor Phillip McCall.

“Any time you get to witness for your faith, that’s an opportunity most of us would take. However, it doesn’t accomplish anything special as far as the operation of the government,” Rush said. “That would be accomplished by the zoning language that Lucy (Phillips) is drafting. That’s a special outcome that’s a function of government that will achieve something that everybody’s personal testimony probably didn’t accomplish.”