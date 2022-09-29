 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
County supervisors, Abingdon council members discuss parking

Washington County Courthouse

A construction crew member watches the back of the dump truck as another member fills it will loose dirt at the Washington County Circuit Court.

 Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier

For the first time in more than three years, the Washington County Virginia Board of Supervisors held a joint meeting with the Abingdon Virginia Town Council Thursday.

The two boards met to discuss the ongoing construction and renovation of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Abingdon.

Courthouse construction is ongoing and should be completed in 2024, County Administrator Jason Berry said.

Then the remainder of the courthouse is slated to be renovated in 2025, Berry said.

The board and council also discussed improving and expanding parking opportunities in downtown Abingdon in the wake of the courthouse expansion.

“We all want a solution to mitigate some of the traffic and parking issues,” Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb said. “We’re open to suggestions.”

But while the idea of building a parking garage was discussed, Webb cautioned that the town could not currently afford to build a parking garage, “on the town’s dime.”

Abingdon Town Manager Mike Cochran is investigating a partnership with Emory & Henry College to study where to put parking spaces in Abingdon, he said.

Turning Court Street into a one-way street and adding parking spaces has worked out well, Cameron Bell, the attorney for the Town of Abingdon, said.

More than just a courthouse problem, Supervisor Mike Rush said more parking would help tourists coming to Abingdon.

“The tourism industry, as an industry, is very important for Washington County,” Rush said.

Webb suggested representatives of the county and town should meet regularly “to not lose that momentum” of finding solutions on such issues as parking.

 “I really like to see the town and the county come together,” Supervisor Charlie Hargis said.

jtennis@bristolnews.com

 

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

