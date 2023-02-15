ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County’s Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to reimburse the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for transporting two bodies to the state coroner’s office in Roanoke, Virginia.

Usually, bodies are transported to the state medical examiner’ office for autopsies through contracts with two funeral homes in Washington County, said Maj. Scott Snap at the Washington County sheriff’s Office.

But both funeral services were unavailable — and required the sheriff’s office to seek outside transports with a combined cost of $1,700, Snapp said.

“I feel like they was in a bind,” said Supervisor Wayne Stevens at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Snapp added: “We were stuck with nobody to transport a body.”

Still, the cost was questioned by Supervisor Dwayne Ball.

“How does this play out going forward?’ Ball asked. "There’s never been one of these requests made for transport. In my view, it should be in the sheriff’s budget.”

Ball also asked if more financial requests would be made when the sheriff’s office needed to transport bodies.

“It’s certainly something that we may have to look at,” Snapp said. “I don’t have the answer for that.”

Snapp predicted funeral homes may not be available for such a service. “I think it’s going to become more of a problem,” he said.

Board Chairman Saul Hernandez suggested the sheriff’s office budget include a line item to transport bodies — in case a body would have to be transported.

“If there’s a line item in the budget, you can just do it.” Hernandez said.

Supervisors Randy Pennington made a motion, seconded by Stevens, to reimburse tube sheriff’s Office.

Yet Pennington questioned why one service charged $13 a mile to transport a corpse.

“To me, there are negotiations somewhere,” Pennington said. “We need to say, ‘We’re not going to pay $13 a mile.’”